Abu Dhabi government departments and companies back to 100% capacity

Abu Dhabi government departments and companies will return to 100 per cent office capacity from September 5.

The decision means capacity increases from 60 per cent.

"Vaccinated visitors and customers must show green status on Al Hosn app, while those unvaccinated must show a negative PCR test result from within 48 hours," Abu Dhabi Government Media Office said on Thursday.

"Remote working is allowed for one parent of a child in grade 10 or below who is exempt from in-person school attendance based on medical authorisation and a statement from the educational institution. Employers can grant additional authorisation based on government regulations."

Daily case numbers have fallen to less than 1,000 in recent days, against some of the highest testing figures to date.

The UAE reported 991 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, after 306,873 tests were carried out.

Almost 75 per cent of the nation's population has been fully vaccinated, and booster shots have been widely rolled out to protect people against the Delta variant.

The specs: 2019 BMW X4 Price, base / as tested: Dh276,675 / Dh346,800 Engine: 3.0-litre turbocharged in-line six-cylinder Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 354hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 500Nm @ 1,550rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.0L / 100km

