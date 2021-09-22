UAE eases face mask rules in some public places

Coronavirus latest: UAE making 'rapid recovery' due to vaccine and testing rate

The UAE government has eased the wearing of masks in some public places.

The decision will be most significant in Abu Dhabi, where rules required people to wear a mask in almost all public places, including while exercising.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention said masks are no longer needed in the following situations:

- while exercising outside, at the beach or by the pool

- while in a car or in private with individuals from the same household

- while in a barber shop or salon

Social distancing of two metres must remain in place, and businesses have to put up signs explaining where masks are mandatory.

Each of the emirates has separate crisis authorities, and rules have diverged in recent months. Dubai's government eased rules on wearing masks while exercising in summer 2020.

The decision follows a significant fall in recent Covid-19 cases and after the country passed the 80 per cent double vaccinated mark.