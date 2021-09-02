Abu Dhabi to remove quarantine requirement for all vaccinated travellers

Abu Dhabi will remove the requirement for vaccinated travellers from all international destinations to quarantine on arrival from September 5. Photo: Etihad Airways

Abu Dhabi will remove the requirement to quarantine on arrival for vaccinated travellers from all international destinations from next Sunday, September 5.

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee said all travellers, vaccinated and unvaccinated, must present a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours of departure.

While vaccinated travellers do not need to quarantine, those travelling from green list countries must take a PCR test on arrival, and another test on day six if staying in the emirate.

— مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) September 2, 2021

Vaccinated travellers arriving from other destinations – not on the green list – must take a PCR test on arrival, and have further tests on days four and eight if staying in the emirate.

The committee said unvaccinated travellers, including those exempt from vaccination, arriving in Abu Dhabi from green list destinations must take a PCR test on arrival, without the need to quarantine, and take PCR tests on days six and nine.

When arriving from other destinations, unvaccinated travellers must take a PCR test on arrival, quarantine for 10 days and take another PCR test on day nine.

Tourists can access public places limited to those who are vaccinated by either registering on the Al Hosn to show their vaccination status or by using the official app of their country of residence to show proof of vaccination.

Last month, the committee announced that vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers arriving in the capital from green list countries will not need to quarantine.