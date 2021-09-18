Abu Dhabi drops need for wristband trackers for arriving passengers

A woman is fitted with an electronic wristband at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre in June 2020. Victor Besa / The National

Passengers arriving at Abu Dhabi airport will no longer be fitted with electronic wristbands to monitor their home quarantine.

The measure, first introduced in September 2020 to curb the spread of Covid-19, will be dropped from Sunday.

The Abu Dhabi Crisis, Emergency and Disasters Committee said systems will continue to ensure people quarantining at home are compliant.

All international arrivals were required to wear a GPS quarantine wristband until they completed a mandatory period of self isolation and a negative PCR test, which has varied from five to 14 days.

The free medically-approved tag was given to passengers, arriving from all countries, at any Abu Dhabi entry point.

Those measures have since been cut due to declining cases of Covid-19.

On Saturday, the Ministry of Health recorded just 471 new cases of the virus - the lowest daily recorded number of cases since August 2020.

The GPS band will continue to be used for people who test positive for the virus and any close contacts.

Wristband removal services by Abu Dhabi hospital group (Seha) were recently transferred from Mina Zayed on the city's Corniche to the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre. Seha advised people to use Entrance G at Adnec to access the centre, which is open from 8am to 10pm.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 15 Abu Dhabi residents get vaccinated at the screening and vaccine centre on Abu Dhabi's Corniche. A nationwide testing and inoculation campaign is credited with driving cases down to just 500 per day from a peak of 4,000 per day in January 2021. All photos by Victor Besa / The National

HOW DO SIM CARD SCAMS WORK? Sim swap frauds are a form of identity theft. They involve criminals conning mobile phone operators into issuing them with replacement Sim cards, often by claiming their phone has been lost or stolen They use the victim's personal details - obtained through criminal methods - to convince such companies of their identity. The criminal can then access any online service that requires security codes to be sent to a user's mobile phone, such as banking services.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Going grey? A stylist's advice If you’re going to go grey, a great style, well-cared for hair (in a sleek, classy style, like a bob), and a young spirit and attitude go a long way, says Maria Dowling, founder of the Maria Dowling Salon in Dubai.

It’s easier to go grey from a lighter colour, so you may want to do that first. And this is the time to try a shorter style, she advises. Then a stylist can introduce highlights, start lightening up the roots, and let it fade out. Once it’s entirely grey, a purple shampoo will prevent yellowing.

“Get professional help – there’s no other way to go around it,” she says. “And don’t just let it grow out because that looks really bad. Put effort into it: properly condition, straighten, get regular trims, make sure it’s glossy.”

Company profile Name: Steppi Founders: Joe Franklin and Milos Savic Launched: February 2020 Size: 10,000 users by the end of July and a goal of 200,000 users by the end of the year Employees: Five Based: Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai Financing stage: Two seed rounds – the first sourced from angel investors and the founders' personal savings Second round raised Dh720,000 from silent investors in June this year

Panipat Director Ashutosh Gowariker Produced Ashutosh Gowariker, Rohit Shelatkar, Reliance Entertainment Cast Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Sanon, Mohnish Behl, Padmini Kolhapure, Zeenat Aman Rating 3 /5 stars

