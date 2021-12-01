UAE cuts PCR test validity on Al Hosn green pass from 30 to 14 days

Live updates: follow the latest news on Covid-19 variant Omicron

Authorities in the UAE have reduced the time for which Al Hosn status remains green to 14 days from 30, state news agency Wam reported on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention said the new system would be in place from December 5. The colour will then turn grey until a negative PCR test is secured.

The UAE on Wednesday recorded the first case of the Omicron coronavirus variant. The woman is being isolated and all health protocols are being followed, authorities said.

The green pass, meanwhile, shows vaccinated and PCR status and is required for entry to many public venues in Abu Dhabi.

The move comes amid efforts to protect public health and limit the spread of Covid-19.

