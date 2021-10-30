Abu Dhabi updates entry requirements for events and exhibitions

Green pass entry requirements for events and exhibitions are being updated to take effect from Sunday.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency Crisis and Disasters Committee has updated entry requirements – including those for business, entertainment and sport – to include green status on Al Hosn app and a negative PCR test result within 96 hours of entry.

Attendees must also commit to wearing masks.

The new measures are effective from Sunday, 31 October, the safety committee said.

Al Hosn green pass rules came into effect in Abu Dhabi on September 19. Green status allows entry to many public spaces.

The status of people who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 remains green as long as they have a PCR test once every 30 days.

People who received a second dose of the Sinopharm vaccine more than six months ago must take a booster shot to maintain their green status.

Authorities made that announcement last month and gave a 30-day grace period for people to receive the booster dose by September 20 to prevent their status from turning grey.

That deadline expired on Monday.

Those whose Al Hosn app shows grey status are refused entry to many public spaces.