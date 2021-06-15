Abu Dhabi's Covid-19 green pass system launched - in pictures

Al Hosn: how to register the Covid-19 vaccine app - and what to do if it doesn't work

Abu Dhabi's new Covid-19 green pass system went live at public venues across the capital on Tuesday morning.

The safety measures require people to show their testing and vaccination status on Al Hosn, the UAE's test and tracing app, to gain entry to places such as parks, beaches, malls, hotels and large supermarkets.

Gyms, swimming pools, entertainment centres, restaurants and cafes will also require proof for entry.

Hundreds of gym-goers safely made their way to Vogue Fitness branches across the emirate.

“We had to turn around a few who did not have their green pass across different branches,” said Patrick Hegarty, co-founder of the gym chain.

“We explained the situation to them and they were very understanding.”

At the Yas Marina branch, an instructor stood in the back before her class and asked the dozen members joining her to show their app one by one before explaining the workout of the day.

Keith Odonell, 25, was the first one in line to proudly show his green status.

“I already had the green status from a test I did in the weekend for going to Dubai,” said the PE teacher from Ireland.

“I already get tested frequently for going to Dubai every few weeks, so the green pass won’t make much of a difference for me.”

Green pass 'will keep us safe'

Alyan Al Hajeri, also a regular gym-goer, said he was happy with the new regulations.

“This is better to ensure that everyone is safe; many people were refusing to get the vaccine because they are either too confident of their immunity or just out of negligence,” said the 39-year-old Emirati petroleum engineer.

“But they don’t understand that strong built and fitness won’t necessarily prevent them from catching the virus or transferring it so someone else.”

He said he was happy that now everyone would need to get tested frequently.

“I have elderly parents and a big family, as you know we live in an extended families’ society so it is important to keep everyone safe,” said the father of five.

Stine Hoseth, said she took a test on Saturday in order to enter the gym on Tuesday.

“I only did two tests since Covid-19 started, and that was the third,” said the 46-year-old cross fit coach from Norway.

Her first test was done after travelling, and the second was for a cross fit competition in April.

“I just did not need to get tested for anything else,” she said.

“I don’t mind getting tested now every month to sustain the green pass if I have to.”

Ms Hoseth said she is fully vaccinated.

An Al Hosn green pass awareness sign in place at Al Wahda Mall, Abu Dhabi, ahead of new Covid-19 restrictions starting on Tuesday, June 15.

A negative PCR result is required to obtain a green pass.

But its duration will be dependent on whether the person has been vaccinated, and how long for.

Anyone who received their second vaccine dose at least 28 days earlier will maintain green status for 30 days after a negative PCR test.

Those who are not vaccinated will keep green status for three days after a negative Covid-19 test.

What do I do if Al Hosn doesn't work?

Some users have said they cannot get the app to work. One of the early issues was that hospitals and clinics had not correctly uploaded vaccinated patients' data to Al Hosn. This appears to have been resolved and most people receive green status after getting their second vaccine shot. You should also receive the 'E' status 28 days after the second shot.

In April, Weqaya, Abu Dhabi's health portal, said it was "facing some technical issues with Al Hosn app and our team is working on fixing them, we understand this might be inconvenient".

The app has since been updated several times.

If, for example, your first dose shows on Al Hosn but the second doesn't, Weqaya advises people to delete the app and download it again.

How do I contact Al Hosn?

Al Hosn - 800 HOSN (4676) or info@alhosnapp.ae

Ministry of Health and Prevention hotline - 800 111 11 or info@mohap.gov.ae

Weqaya - @weqayaUAE on Twitter or info@weqaya.ae

I received the vaccine abroad. Can I upload my status to Al Hosn?

Not yet. The authorities are expected to update the app soon, but as a tourist or new arrival to the country you cannot scan or upload your vaccine certificate onto the app.

According to the Department of Health Abu Dhabi website, "recipients of a vaccine outside the country" can apply for an exemption. The exemption would show up on your Al Hosn app.

The following number is listed for further information: Istijaba service - 800 1717.

Speaking last month, Dr Farida Al Hosani, a government health spokeswoman, said people seeking an exemption in Abu Dhabi should arrange an appointment at a Seha or Mubadala Health vaccine clinic.

Once there, they will be evaluated and a GP or medic will decide whether the individual is exempt or not.

The person will be given an official report to use until the exemption is reflected on the Hosn App.