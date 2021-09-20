New Abu Dhabi Al Hosn green pass rules in effect from today

Members of Vogue Fitness demonstrate their green status. All pictures by Khushnum Bhandari/ The National

The new Al Hosn green pass rules have come into effect in Abu Dhabi.

The status of people who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will remain green as long as they have a PCR test once every 30 days.

People who received a second dose of the Sinopharm vaccine six months ago must take a booster shot to maintain their green status.

The authorities made the announcement last month and gave a 30-day grace period for people to receive the booster dose by September 20 to prevent their status from turning grey. That deadline expired today.

The green status is required to enter many public places but those with grey status will be excluded.

Security staff at public buildings, shopping centres and restaurants will check that visitors have a green pass.

Unvaccinated people who have not received an official exemption, those who have not had a booster shot or failed to take a PCR test in the last 30 days will have a grey status on the Al Hosn app.

The immunised-only list is made up of all shops, restaurants, cafes, gyms, recreational and sports centres and health clubs.

Resorts, museums, cultural centres and theme parks, plus universities, institutes, public and private schools and children’s nurseries, also appear on the list.