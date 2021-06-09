How do I get a green pass on the Al Hosn app for 'safe entry' to Abu Dhabi venues?

Latest: How to download and register the UAE's Covid-19 vaccine app

Abu Dhabi has introduced new Covid-19 safety rules from June 15 to govern entry into some public places.

People wishing to access shopping malls and large supermarkets, gyms, hotels, public parks and beaches, private beaches and swimming pools, entertainment centres, cinemas and museums, and restaurants and cafes, must have green status on Al Hosn, the UAE's coronavirus testing, tracing and vaccination app.

But how do you get green status and how long does it last?

The National explains.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention approved green pass procedures to improve safety and keep track of people's testing and vaccination status.

Green status can only be secured through a negative PCR test, but will last longer if you have received one or two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

A security guard wearing gloves checks the vaccine status of a guest at a bar in the Radisson Blu hotel in Dubai Media City. Pawan Singh / The National.

Green for 30 days

For vaccinated people who received their second dose at least 28 days earlier, or were volunteers in vaccine trials, a negative PCR test result will make Al Hosn status green for 30 days.

Green for 14 days

For those who received their second dose less than 28 days earlier, a negative PCR test result will give green status for 14 days.

Green for seven days

For people who have received their first dose and are waiting for their second dose appointment, a negative PCR test result will give green status for seven days.

Green status will also be maintained for seven days for those with vaccine exemption certificates, used by people who cannot take the vaccine for medical reasons, who receive a negative PCR test result.

Green for three days

For those who have received their first dose and are late to their second dose appointment by 48 days or more, a negative PCR test result will give green status for three days.

People who are not vaccinated also receive the green pass on the app for three days after receiving a negative PCR test.

For all categories, the status will turn grey on Al Hosn when the relevant PCR test validity ends.

What does the red status mean?

A red icon on the app indicates the person has tested positive for Covid-19.

BEACH SOCCER WORLD CUP Group A Paraguay

Japan

Switzerland

USA Group B Uruguay

Mexico

Italy

Tahiti Group C Belarus

UAE

Senegal

Russia Group D Brazil

Oman

Portugal

Nigeria

