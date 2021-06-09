Abu Dhabi updates Al Hosn app entry rules for malls, restaurants, hotels and supermarkets

Authorities announced new green pass Covid-19 safety protocols on Wednesday

Abu Dhabi announced new Covid-19 measures on Wednesday to ensure "safe entry" to malls, hotels, restaurants and supermarkets.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee approved the use of a "green pass" process exclusively for entry to a number of public venues.

It will be used for access to shopping malls and large supermarkets, gyms, hotels and facilities within, public parks and beaches, private beaches and swimming pools, entertainment centres, cinemas, museums, restaurants and cafes.

The regulations will come into force from Tuesday, June 15.

Earlier this week, the UAE unveiled a new colour-coded system for the Al Hosn app setting out how green status is achieved.

People who received the second dose of a vaccine at least 28 days prior will maintain green status for 30 days after presenting a negative PCR test.

Those who have not been vaccinated will be marked green on the app for three days, allowing them to enter the above venues for this period.

The committee said the procedures apply to people aged 16 and above.

Officials stated the green pass was based on a four-pronged strategy to combat Covid-19 based on vaccination, active contract tracings, safe entry and adopting preventive measures.

The new Al Hosn colour-coded scheme will cover six categories, including: fully vaccinated; people awaiting their second dose or who are late for their second dose appointment; those exempt from receiving the vaccine; and those not vaccinated.

It will show how recently a person was vaccinated, which has a bearing on how long they are given green status.

How to maintain green pass status on Al Hosn app

Category 1:

For vaccinated people who received their second dose at least 28 days earlier, or were volunteers in vaccine trials, a negative PCR test result will cause the Al Hosn status to appear green for 30 days.

Category 2:

For those who received their second dose less than 28 days earlier, a negative PCR test result will cause the Al Hosn status to appear green for 14 days.

Category 3:

For those who have received their first dose and are waiting for their second dose appointment, a negative PCR test result will cause the Al Hosn status to appear green for seven days.

Category 4:

For those who have received their first dose and are late to their second dose appointment by 48 days or more, a negative PCR test result will cause the Al Hosn status to appear green for three days.

Category 5:

For those with vaccine exemption certificates – used for people who cannot take the vaccine for medical reasons, a negative PCR test result will cause the Al Hosn status to appear green for seven days.

Category 6:

For those who are unvaccinated and do not have vaccine exemption, a negative PCR test result will cause the Al Hosn status to appear green for three days.

For all categories, the Al Hosn status will turn grey when the relevant PCR test validity ends.

Updated: June 9, 2021 10:43 PM

