Dubai Design District masterplan is next step in emirate's efforts to encourage walking

A residential masterplan has been launched to transform Dubai's creative district into a sprawling, canal-lined neighbourhood with "pedestrian-first spine" to encourage people to walk all year round.

The strategy aims to make Dubai Design District one of the city's "most desirable creative-led waterfront neighbourhoods", while supporting the government's wider strategy to get more people walking. The project, led by property developer Meraas, will also feature cultural quarters and green spaces set across more than 1.6 million square metres of land.

A key feature of the residential area will be the Design Line, a fully shaded, pedestrian-friendly route that is to connect the entire district. It will include art installations and community spaces.

The value of the project and a start date for the work have not yet been announced. “Expanding the Dubai Design District masterplan into a fully integrated creative neighbourhood is a significant step in advancing the ambitions of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33," said Khalid Al Malik, chief executive of Dubai Holding Real Estate.

"This development strengthens Dubai Design District’s position as a global benchmark for design-focused urban living and reaffirms Dubai’s status as a destination of choice for long-term investment, talent and innovation.”

Residential revamp

The new-look district will comprise five distinct areas. The first will feature residences and hospitality sites set against a waterfront promenade, with the second zone to include a mix of residential offerings with curated retail and dining venues.

A third area is to become the cultural heart of the project and will be made up of performance venues and mid-rise residences. The fourth area will be a wellness-focused residential district with parks, sports facilities and a mangrove-inspired landscape.

The final area is to be a centre for creativity, with galleries, studios and loft-style spaces.

Emirate on the move

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has announced The Dubai Walk Master Plan. All photos: @HHShkMohd X

Sheikh Mohammed, other sheikhs and senior officials attend a ceremony to announce the plans

It will include an integrated walking network featuring 112km of waterfront paths, 124km of green walking paths, and 150km of rural and mountain paths for pedestrians

About 3,300km of pedestrian paths will be constructed

Creating greener communities, with amenities within walking distance, is central to Dubai's development strategy

The master plan calls for developing a '20-minute city'

The masterplan is the latest major project set to boost Dubai's efforts to make the city more pedestrian-friendly and encourage the public to be more active.

In May, plans were announced to turn the area surrounding the Jebel Ali Racecourse into a vast urban district of islands featuring a network of walkable residential blocks.

The urban district will featured shaded communal plazas and streets that encourage people to walk and cycle. Self-driving shuttles will be in operation to provide easy access to public transport.

In December 2024, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, announced the Dubai Walk Master Plan. It is to include a walking network featuring 112km of waterfront paths, 124km of green paths and 150km of rural and mountain routes for pedestrians.

Sheikh Mohammed said 3,300km of pedestrian paths would be built as part of the initiative. A further 2,300km of existing walkways are to be upgraded by 2040, with another 900km of walkways to be constructed after 2040. The Dubai Ruler said the initiative would help position the emirate as "one of the world’s healthiest and most sustainable cities".

