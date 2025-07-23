Dubai Design Week returns in November with a community focus

Dubai Design Week will return in November with a renewed emphasis on community.
Running from November 4 to 9 at Dubai Design District (d3), this year’s programme will look at ways of building more inclusive and connected communities.
The theme aligns with the UAE authorities' designation of 2025 as the Year of Community. A varied line-up is expected to include large-scale exhibitions, public discussions and workshops exploring how design can foster social cohesion and shared civic life.
A decade since its launch, this year’s Dubai Design Week will be the biggest to date, with more venues added across d3, including the return of popular fixtures such as Downtown Design, Editions Art & Design and the UAE Designer Exhibition supported by Dubai Culture. The latter is being reformatted to highlight emerging talent.
Among the initiatives is Urban Commissions, an international design competition inviting architects and designers to reinterpret the courtyard as a public space.
Meanwhile, Abwab, the festival’s curated pavilion series, expands its geographic scope this year to include works from West, South and East Asia, as well as Africa. Presented under the theme 'In the Details', the pavilions will explore ornamentation and material culture through spatial design.
The 2025 d3 Architecture Exhibition, a collaboration with the Royal Institute of British Architects, will also be on site, with projects reflecting on how architecture can support community well-being.
Editions, the region’s only fair dedicated to limited-edition design and collectable art, is also returning. It will feature works from 50 regional and international galleries and studios across mediums, including ceramics, photography and contemporary design.
The full programme – including keynote speakers, installations and featured designers – will be announced closer to the festival’s opening date.
Children who witnessed blood bath want to help others
Aged just 11, Khulood Al Najjar’s daughter, Nora, bravely attempted to fight off Philip Spence. Her finger was injured when she put her hand in between the claw hammer and her mother’s head.
As a vital witness, she was forced to relive the ordeal by police who needed to identify the attacker and ensure he was found guilty.
Now aged 16, Nora has decided she wants to dedicate her career to helping other victims of crime.
“It was very horrible for her. She saw her mum, dying, just next to her eyes. But now she just wants to go forward,” said Khulood, speaking about how her eldest daughter was dealing with the trauma of the incident five years ago. “She is saying, 'mama, I want to be a lawyer, I want to help people achieve justice'.”
Khulood’s youngest daughter, Fatima, was seven at the time of the attack and attempted to help paramedics responding to the incident.
“Now she wants to be a maxillofacial doctor,” Khulood said. “She said to me ‘it is because a maxillofacial doctor returned your face, mama’. Now she wants to help people see themselves in the mirror again.”
Khulood’s son, Saeed, was nine in 2014 and slept through the attack. While he did not witness the trauma, this made it more difficult for him to understand what had happened. He has ambitions to become an engineer.