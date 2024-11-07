Editions focuses on artworks made on a limited scale, usually numbered and signed by the artist. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Editions focuses on artworks made on a limited scale, usually numbered and signed by the artist. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Culture

Dubai Design Week highlights: From the best of interiors to art for any budget

Downtown Design and Editions are the stand-out fairs this year, with must-see displays such as a chandelier from a Venetian palace to art by Dia Azzawi

Razmig Bedirian
Razmig Bedirian

November 07, 2024

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Arts Edit