Part of the exhibition looks at whether current efforts to conserve Arabic are efficient enough and how they can be improved. Photo: The Media Majlis
Culture

Art & Design

How will Arabic survive in the digital age? Doha exhibition aims to find out

Media Majlis Museum looks at how the language helped shape the world, and how it can adapt to a tech-driven future dominated by English

Maan Jalal
November 06, 2024

