People who took Sinopharm six months ago must get booster, Abu Dhabi authority says

All school staff and children aged 16 and over must be vaccinated to enter school premises in Abu Dhabi.

Follow the latest updates on the Covid-19 pandemic here

Residents of Abu Dhabi who received their second shot of Sinopharm’s Covid-19 vaccine more than six months ago must have a booster dose by September 20.

People who have received two doses of the vaccine are considered fully vaccinated, but if the second was not administered within the past six months, they must have a third shot, Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee said.

The booster is required to enhance immunity and there is a 30-day grace period in which to take it, the committee said.

From September 20, people who have not had the booster shot will not be able to enter public places that require green status on the Al Hosn app.

Vaccinated individuals who received their second dose of Sinopharm vaccine more than six months ago must receive a booster dose to enhance their immunity and comply with approved health protocol for each vaccine. pic.twitter.com/3jobXGx6Wx — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) August 29, 2021

After the third dose, a PCR test must be taken at least every 30 days to maintain green status on Al Hosn, the UAE’s official Covid-19 app.

Residents who have taken the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, or any of the other approved vaccines, do not require a third dose at this stage.

Booster shots can be taken without prior appointment at any Seha vaccination centre.

The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi said Covid-19 vaccines for all other people in the emirate, including children aged 3 and up, can be received at walk-in centres throughout the emirate.

Children aged 3 to 17 can take the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is also available for those aged 12 and over.

Five healthy carbs and how to eat them Brown rice: consume an amount that fits in the palm of your hand Non-starchy vegetables, such as broccoli: consume raw or at low temperatures, and don’t reheat Oatmeal: look out for pure whole oat grains or kernels, which are locally grown and packaged; avoid those that have travelled from afar Fruit: a medium bowl a day and no more, and never fruit juices Lentils and lentil pasta: soak these well and cook them at a low temperature; refrain from eating highly processed pasta variants Courtesy Roma Megchiani, functional nutritionist at Dubai’s 77 Veggie Boutique

Five healthy carbs and how to eat them Brown rice: consume an amount that fits in the palm of your hand Non-starchy vegetables, such as broccoli: consume raw or at low temperatures, and don’t reheat Oatmeal: look out for pure whole oat grains or kernels, which are locally grown and packaged; avoid those that have travelled from afar Fruit: a medium bowl a day and no more, and never fruit juices Lentils and lentil pasta: soak these well and cook them at a low temperature; refrain from eating highly processed pasta variants Courtesy Roma Megchiani, functional nutritionist at Dubai’s 77 Veggie Boutique

Five healthy carbs and how to eat them Brown rice: consume an amount that fits in the palm of your hand Non-starchy vegetables, such as broccoli: consume raw or at low temperatures, and don’t reheat Oatmeal: look out for pure whole oat grains or kernels, which are locally grown and packaged; avoid those that have travelled from afar Fruit: a medium bowl a day and no more, and never fruit juices Lentils and lentil pasta: soak these well and cook them at a low temperature; refrain from eating highly processed pasta variants Courtesy Roma Megchiani, functional nutritionist at Dubai’s 77 Veggie Boutique

Five healthy carbs and how to eat them Brown rice: consume an amount that fits in the palm of your hand Non-starchy vegetables, such as broccoli: consume raw or at low temperatures, and don’t reheat Oatmeal: look out for pure whole oat grains or kernels, which are locally grown and packaged; avoid those that have travelled from afar Fruit: a medium bowl a day and no more, and never fruit juices Lentils and lentil pasta: soak these well and cook them at a low temperature; refrain from eating highly processed pasta variants Courtesy Roma Megchiani, functional nutritionist at Dubai’s 77 Veggie Boutique

Five healthy carbs and how to eat them Brown rice: consume an amount that fits in the palm of your hand Non-starchy vegetables, such as broccoli: consume raw or at low temperatures, and don’t reheat Oatmeal: look out for pure whole oat grains or kernels, which are locally grown and packaged; avoid those that have travelled from afar Fruit: a medium bowl a day and no more, and never fruit juices Lentils and lentil pasta: soak these well and cook them at a low temperature; refrain from eating highly processed pasta variants Courtesy Roma Megchiani, functional nutritionist at Dubai’s 77 Veggie Boutique

Five healthy carbs and how to eat them Brown rice: consume an amount that fits in the palm of your hand Non-starchy vegetables, such as broccoli: consume raw or at low temperatures, and don’t reheat Oatmeal: look out for pure whole oat grains or kernels, which are locally grown and packaged; avoid those that have travelled from afar Fruit: a medium bowl a day and no more, and never fruit juices Lentils and lentil pasta: soak these well and cook them at a low temperature; refrain from eating highly processed pasta variants Courtesy Roma Megchiani, functional nutritionist at Dubai’s 77 Veggie Boutique

Five healthy carbs and how to eat them Brown rice: consume an amount that fits in the palm of your hand Non-starchy vegetables, such as broccoli: consume raw or at low temperatures, and don’t reheat Oatmeal: look out for pure whole oat grains or kernels, which are locally grown and packaged; avoid those that have travelled from afar Fruit: a medium bowl a day and no more, and never fruit juices Lentils and lentil pasta: soak these well and cook them at a low temperature; refrain from eating highly processed pasta variants Courtesy Roma Megchiani, functional nutritionist at Dubai’s 77 Veggie Boutique

Five healthy carbs and how to eat them Brown rice: consume an amount that fits in the palm of your hand Non-starchy vegetables, such as broccoli: consume raw or at low temperatures, and don’t reheat Oatmeal: look out for pure whole oat grains or kernels, which are locally grown and packaged; avoid those that have travelled from afar Fruit: a medium bowl a day and no more, and never fruit juices Lentils and lentil pasta: soak these well and cook them at a low temperature; refrain from eating highly processed pasta variants Courtesy Roma Megchiani, functional nutritionist at Dubai’s 77 Veggie Boutique

Five healthy carbs and how to eat them Brown rice: consume an amount that fits in the palm of your hand Non-starchy vegetables, such as broccoli: consume raw or at low temperatures, and don’t reheat Oatmeal: look out for pure whole oat grains or kernels, which are locally grown and packaged; avoid those that have travelled from afar Fruit: a medium bowl a day and no more, and never fruit juices Lentils and lentil pasta: soak these well and cook them at a low temperature; refrain from eating highly processed pasta variants Courtesy Roma Megchiani, functional nutritionist at Dubai’s 77 Veggie Boutique

Five healthy carbs and how to eat them Brown rice: consume an amount that fits in the palm of your hand Non-starchy vegetables, such as broccoli: consume raw or at low temperatures, and don’t reheat Oatmeal: look out for pure whole oat grains or kernels, which are locally grown and packaged; avoid those that have travelled from afar Fruit: a medium bowl a day and no more, and never fruit juices Lentils and lentil pasta: soak these well and cook them at a low temperature; refrain from eating highly processed pasta variants Courtesy Roma Megchiani, functional nutritionist at Dubai’s 77 Veggie Boutique

Five healthy carbs and how to eat them Brown rice: consume an amount that fits in the palm of your hand Non-starchy vegetables, such as broccoli: consume raw or at low temperatures, and don’t reheat Oatmeal: look out for pure whole oat grains or kernels, which are locally grown and packaged; avoid those that have travelled from afar Fruit: a medium bowl a day and no more, and never fruit juices Lentils and lentil pasta: soak these well and cook them at a low temperature; refrain from eating highly processed pasta variants Courtesy Roma Megchiani, functional nutritionist at Dubai’s 77 Veggie Boutique

Five healthy carbs and how to eat them Brown rice: consume an amount that fits in the palm of your hand Non-starchy vegetables, such as broccoli: consume raw or at low temperatures, and don’t reheat Oatmeal: look out for pure whole oat grains or kernels, which are locally grown and packaged; avoid those that have travelled from afar Fruit: a medium bowl a day and no more, and never fruit juices Lentils and lentil pasta: soak these well and cook them at a low temperature; refrain from eating highly processed pasta variants Courtesy Roma Megchiani, functional nutritionist at Dubai’s 77 Veggie Boutique

Five healthy carbs and how to eat them Brown rice: consume an amount that fits in the palm of your hand Non-starchy vegetables, such as broccoli: consume raw or at low temperatures, and don’t reheat Oatmeal: look out for pure whole oat grains or kernels, which are locally grown and packaged; avoid those that have travelled from afar Fruit: a medium bowl a day and no more, and never fruit juices Lentils and lentil pasta: soak these well and cook them at a low temperature; refrain from eating highly processed pasta variants Courtesy Roma Megchiani, functional nutritionist at Dubai’s 77 Veggie Boutique

Five healthy carbs and how to eat them Brown rice: consume an amount that fits in the palm of your hand Non-starchy vegetables, such as broccoli: consume raw or at low temperatures, and don’t reheat Oatmeal: look out for pure whole oat grains or kernels, which are locally grown and packaged; avoid those that have travelled from afar Fruit: a medium bowl a day and no more, and never fruit juices Lentils and lentil pasta: soak these well and cook them at a low temperature; refrain from eating highly processed pasta variants Courtesy Roma Megchiani, functional nutritionist at Dubai’s 77 Veggie Boutique

Five healthy carbs and how to eat them Brown rice: consume an amount that fits in the palm of your hand Non-starchy vegetables, such as broccoli: consume raw or at low temperatures, and don’t reheat Oatmeal: look out for pure whole oat grains or kernels, which are locally grown and packaged; avoid those that have travelled from afar Fruit: a medium bowl a day and no more, and never fruit juices Lentils and lentil pasta: soak these well and cook them at a low temperature; refrain from eating highly processed pasta variants Courtesy Roma Megchiani, functional nutritionist at Dubai’s 77 Veggie Boutique

Five healthy carbs and how to eat them Brown rice: consume an amount that fits in the palm of your hand Non-starchy vegetables, such as broccoli: consume raw or at low temperatures, and don’t reheat Oatmeal: look out for pure whole oat grains or kernels, which are locally grown and packaged; avoid those that have travelled from afar Fruit: a medium bowl a day and no more, and never fruit juices Lentils and lentil pasta: soak these well and cook them at a low temperature; refrain from eating highly processed pasta variants Courtesy Roma Megchiani, functional nutritionist at Dubai’s 77 Veggie Boutique

Pari Produced by: Clean Slate Films (Anushka Sharma, Karnesh Sharma) & KriArj Entertainment Director: Prosit Roy Starring: Anushka Sharma, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Ritabhari Chakraborty, Rajat Kapoor, Mansi Multani Three stars

Pari Produced by: Clean Slate Films (Anushka Sharma, Karnesh Sharma) & KriArj Entertainment Director: Prosit Roy Starring: Anushka Sharma, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Ritabhari Chakraborty, Rajat Kapoor, Mansi Multani Three stars

Pari Produced by: Clean Slate Films (Anushka Sharma, Karnesh Sharma) & KriArj Entertainment Director: Prosit Roy Starring: Anushka Sharma, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Ritabhari Chakraborty, Rajat Kapoor, Mansi Multani Three stars

Pari Produced by: Clean Slate Films (Anushka Sharma, Karnesh Sharma) & KriArj Entertainment Director: Prosit Roy Starring: Anushka Sharma, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Ritabhari Chakraborty, Rajat Kapoor, Mansi Multani Three stars

Pari Produced by: Clean Slate Films (Anushka Sharma, Karnesh Sharma) & KriArj Entertainment Director: Prosit Roy Starring: Anushka Sharma, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Ritabhari Chakraborty, Rajat Kapoor, Mansi Multani Three stars

Pari Produced by: Clean Slate Films (Anushka Sharma, Karnesh Sharma) & KriArj Entertainment Director: Prosit Roy Starring: Anushka Sharma, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Ritabhari Chakraborty, Rajat Kapoor, Mansi Multani Three stars

Pari Produced by: Clean Slate Films (Anushka Sharma, Karnesh Sharma) & KriArj Entertainment Director: Prosit Roy Starring: Anushka Sharma, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Ritabhari Chakraborty, Rajat Kapoor, Mansi Multani Three stars

Pari Produced by: Clean Slate Films (Anushka Sharma, Karnesh Sharma) & KriArj Entertainment Director: Prosit Roy Starring: Anushka Sharma, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Ritabhari Chakraborty, Rajat Kapoor, Mansi Multani Three stars

Pari Produced by: Clean Slate Films (Anushka Sharma, Karnesh Sharma) & KriArj Entertainment Director: Prosit Roy Starring: Anushka Sharma, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Ritabhari Chakraborty, Rajat Kapoor, Mansi Multani Three stars

Pari Produced by: Clean Slate Films (Anushka Sharma, Karnesh Sharma) & KriArj Entertainment Director: Prosit Roy Starring: Anushka Sharma, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Ritabhari Chakraborty, Rajat Kapoor, Mansi Multani Three stars

Pari Produced by: Clean Slate Films (Anushka Sharma, Karnesh Sharma) & KriArj Entertainment Director: Prosit Roy Starring: Anushka Sharma, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Ritabhari Chakraborty, Rajat Kapoor, Mansi Multani Three stars

Pari Produced by: Clean Slate Films (Anushka Sharma, Karnesh Sharma) & KriArj Entertainment Director: Prosit Roy Starring: Anushka Sharma, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Ritabhari Chakraborty, Rajat Kapoor, Mansi Multani Three stars

Pari Produced by: Clean Slate Films (Anushka Sharma, Karnesh Sharma) & KriArj Entertainment Director: Prosit Roy Starring: Anushka Sharma, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Ritabhari Chakraborty, Rajat Kapoor, Mansi Multani Three stars

Pari Produced by: Clean Slate Films (Anushka Sharma, Karnesh Sharma) & KriArj Entertainment Director: Prosit Roy Starring: Anushka Sharma, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Ritabhari Chakraborty, Rajat Kapoor, Mansi Multani Three stars

Pari Produced by: Clean Slate Films (Anushka Sharma, Karnesh Sharma) & KriArj Entertainment Director: Prosit Roy Starring: Anushka Sharma, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Ritabhari Chakraborty, Rajat Kapoor, Mansi Multani Three stars

Pari Produced by: Clean Slate Films (Anushka Sharma, Karnesh Sharma) & KriArj Entertainment Director: Prosit Roy Starring: Anushka Sharma, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Ritabhari Chakraborty, Rajat Kapoor, Mansi Multani Three stars

Essentials The flights

Etihad and Emirates fly direct from the UAE to Delhi from about Dh950 return including taxes.

The hotels

Double rooms at Tijara Fort-Palace cost from 6,670 rupees (Dh377), including breakfast.

Doubles at Fort Bishangarh cost from 29,030 rupees (Dh1,641), including breakfast. Doubles at Narendra Bhawan cost from 15,360 rupees (Dh869). Doubles at Chanoud Garh cost from 19,840 rupees (Dh1,122), full board. Doubles at Fort Begu cost from 10,000 rupees (Dh565), including breakfast.

The tours

Amar Grover travelled with Wild Frontiers. A tailor-made, nine-day itinerary via New Delhi, with one night in Tijara and two nights in each of the remaining properties, including car/driver, costs from £1,445 (Dh6,968) per person.

Essentials The flights

Etihad and Emirates fly direct from the UAE to Delhi from about Dh950 return including taxes.

The hotels

Double rooms at Tijara Fort-Palace cost from 6,670 rupees (Dh377), including breakfast.

Doubles at Fort Bishangarh cost from 29,030 rupees (Dh1,641), including breakfast. Doubles at Narendra Bhawan cost from 15,360 rupees (Dh869). Doubles at Chanoud Garh cost from 19,840 rupees (Dh1,122), full board. Doubles at Fort Begu cost from 10,000 rupees (Dh565), including breakfast.

The tours

Amar Grover travelled with Wild Frontiers. A tailor-made, nine-day itinerary via New Delhi, with one night in Tijara and two nights in each of the remaining properties, including car/driver, costs from £1,445 (Dh6,968) per person.

Essentials The flights

Etihad and Emirates fly direct from the UAE to Delhi from about Dh950 return including taxes.

The hotels

Double rooms at Tijara Fort-Palace cost from 6,670 rupees (Dh377), including breakfast.

Doubles at Fort Bishangarh cost from 29,030 rupees (Dh1,641), including breakfast. Doubles at Narendra Bhawan cost from 15,360 rupees (Dh869). Doubles at Chanoud Garh cost from 19,840 rupees (Dh1,122), full board. Doubles at Fort Begu cost from 10,000 rupees (Dh565), including breakfast.

The tours

Amar Grover travelled with Wild Frontiers. A tailor-made, nine-day itinerary via New Delhi, with one night in Tijara and two nights in each of the remaining properties, including car/driver, costs from £1,445 (Dh6,968) per person.

Essentials The flights

Etihad and Emirates fly direct from the UAE to Delhi from about Dh950 return including taxes.

The hotels

Double rooms at Tijara Fort-Palace cost from 6,670 rupees (Dh377), including breakfast.

Doubles at Fort Bishangarh cost from 29,030 rupees (Dh1,641), including breakfast. Doubles at Narendra Bhawan cost from 15,360 rupees (Dh869). Doubles at Chanoud Garh cost from 19,840 rupees (Dh1,122), full board. Doubles at Fort Begu cost from 10,000 rupees (Dh565), including breakfast.

The tours

Amar Grover travelled with Wild Frontiers. A tailor-made, nine-day itinerary via New Delhi, with one night in Tijara and two nights in each of the remaining properties, including car/driver, costs from £1,445 (Dh6,968) per person.

Essentials The flights

Etihad and Emirates fly direct from the UAE to Delhi from about Dh950 return including taxes.

The hotels

Double rooms at Tijara Fort-Palace cost from 6,670 rupees (Dh377), including breakfast.

Doubles at Fort Bishangarh cost from 29,030 rupees (Dh1,641), including breakfast. Doubles at Narendra Bhawan cost from 15,360 rupees (Dh869). Doubles at Chanoud Garh cost from 19,840 rupees (Dh1,122), full board. Doubles at Fort Begu cost from 10,000 rupees (Dh565), including breakfast.

The tours

Amar Grover travelled with Wild Frontiers. A tailor-made, nine-day itinerary via New Delhi, with one night in Tijara and two nights in each of the remaining properties, including car/driver, costs from £1,445 (Dh6,968) per person.

Essentials The flights

Etihad and Emirates fly direct from the UAE to Delhi from about Dh950 return including taxes.

The hotels

Double rooms at Tijara Fort-Palace cost from 6,670 rupees (Dh377), including breakfast.

Doubles at Fort Bishangarh cost from 29,030 rupees (Dh1,641), including breakfast. Doubles at Narendra Bhawan cost from 15,360 rupees (Dh869). Doubles at Chanoud Garh cost from 19,840 rupees (Dh1,122), full board. Doubles at Fort Begu cost from 10,000 rupees (Dh565), including breakfast.

The tours

Amar Grover travelled with Wild Frontiers. A tailor-made, nine-day itinerary via New Delhi, with one night in Tijara and two nights in each of the remaining properties, including car/driver, costs from £1,445 (Dh6,968) per person.

Essentials The flights

Etihad and Emirates fly direct from the UAE to Delhi from about Dh950 return including taxes.

The hotels

Double rooms at Tijara Fort-Palace cost from 6,670 rupees (Dh377), including breakfast.

Doubles at Fort Bishangarh cost from 29,030 rupees (Dh1,641), including breakfast. Doubles at Narendra Bhawan cost from 15,360 rupees (Dh869). Doubles at Chanoud Garh cost from 19,840 rupees (Dh1,122), full board. Doubles at Fort Begu cost from 10,000 rupees (Dh565), including breakfast.

The tours

Amar Grover travelled with Wild Frontiers. A tailor-made, nine-day itinerary via New Delhi, with one night in Tijara and two nights in each of the remaining properties, including car/driver, costs from £1,445 (Dh6,968) per person.

Essentials The flights

Etihad and Emirates fly direct from the UAE to Delhi from about Dh950 return including taxes.

The hotels

Double rooms at Tijara Fort-Palace cost from 6,670 rupees (Dh377), including breakfast.

Doubles at Fort Bishangarh cost from 29,030 rupees (Dh1,641), including breakfast. Doubles at Narendra Bhawan cost from 15,360 rupees (Dh869). Doubles at Chanoud Garh cost from 19,840 rupees (Dh1,122), full board. Doubles at Fort Begu cost from 10,000 rupees (Dh565), including breakfast.

The tours

Amar Grover travelled with Wild Frontiers. A tailor-made, nine-day itinerary via New Delhi, with one night in Tijara and two nights in each of the remaining properties, including car/driver, costs from £1,445 (Dh6,968) per person.

Essentials The flights

Etihad and Emirates fly direct from the UAE to Delhi from about Dh950 return including taxes.

The hotels

Double rooms at Tijara Fort-Palace cost from 6,670 rupees (Dh377), including breakfast.

Doubles at Fort Bishangarh cost from 29,030 rupees (Dh1,641), including breakfast. Doubles at Narendra Bhawan cost from 15,360 rupees (Dh869). Doubles at Chanoud Garh cost from 19,840 rupees (Dh1,122), full board. Doubles at Fort Begu cost from 10,000 rupees (Dh565), including breakfast.

The tours

Amar Grover travelled with Wild Frontiers. A tailor-made, nine-day itinerary via New Delhi, with one night in Tijara and two nights in each of the remaining properties, including car/driver, costs from £1,445 (Dh6,968) per person.

Essentials The flights

Etihad and Emirates fly direct from the UAE to Delhi from about Dh950 return including taxes.

The hotels

Double rooms at Tijara Fort-Palace cost from 6,670 rupees (Dh377), including breakfast.

Doubles at Fort Bishangarh cost from 29,030 rupees (Dh1,641), including breakfast. Doubles at Narendra Bhawan cost from 15,360 rupees (Dh869). Doubles at Chanoud Garh cost from 19,840 rupees (Dh1,122), full board. Doubles at Fort Begu cost from 10,000 rupees (Dh565), including breakfast.

The tours

Amar Grover travelled with Wild Frontiers. A tailor-made, nine-day itinerary via New Delhi, with one night in Tijara and two nights in each of the remaining properties, including car/driver, costs from £1,445 (Dh6,968) per person.

Essentials The flights

Etihad and Emirates fly direct from the UAE to Delhi from about Dh950 return including taxes.

The hotels

Double rooms at Tijara Fort-Palace cost from 6,670 rupees (Dh377), including breakfast.

Doubles at Fort Bishangarh cost from 29,030 rupees (Dh1,641), including breakfast. Doubles at Narendra Bhawan cost from 15,360 rupees (Dh869). Doubles at Chanoud Garh cost from 19,840 rupees (Dh1,122), full board. Doubles at Fort Begu cost from 10,000 rupees (Dh565), including breakfast.

The tours

Amar Grover travelled with Wild Frontiers. A tailor-made, nine-day itinerary via New Delhi, with one night in Tijara and two nights in each of the remaining properties, including car/driver, costs from £1,445 (Dh6,968) per person.

Essentials The flights

Etihad and Emirates fly direct from the UAE to Delhi from about Dh950 return including taxes.

The hotels

Double rooms at Tijara Fort-Palace cost from 6,670 rupees (Dh377), including breakfast.

Doubles at Fort Bishangarh cost from 29,030 rupees (Dh1,641), including breakfast. Doubles at Narendra Bhawan cost from 15,360 rupees (Dh869). Doubles at Chanoud Garh cost from 19,840 rupees (Dh1,122), full board. Doubles at Fort Begu cost from 10,000 rupees (Dh565), including breakfast.

The tours

Amar Grover travelled with Wild Frontiers. A tailor-made, nine-day itinerary via New Delhi, with one night in Tijara and two nights in each of the remaining properties, including car/driver, costs from £1,445 (Dh6,968) per person.

Essentials The flights

Etihad and Emirates fly direct from the UAE to Delhi from about Dh950 return including taxes.

The hotels

Double rooms at Tijara Fort-Palace cost from 6,670 rupees (Dh377), including breakfast.

Doubles at Fort Bishangarh cost from 29,030 rupees (Dh1,641), including breakfast. Doubles at Narendra Bhawan cost from 15,360 rupees (Dh869). Doubles at Chanoud Garh cost from 19,840 rupees (Dh1,122), full board. Doubles at Fort Begu cost from 10,000 rupees (Dh565), including breakfast.

The tours

Amar Grover travelled with Wild Frontiers. A tailor-made, nine-day itinerary via New Delhi, with one night in Tijara and two nights in each of the remaining properties, including car/driver, costs from £1,445 (Dh6,968) per person.

Essentials The flights

Etihad and Emirates fly direct from the UAE to Delhi from about Dh950 return including taxes.

The hotels

Double rooms at Tijara Fort-Palace cost from 6,670 rupees (Dh377), including breakfast.

Doubles at Fort Bishangarh cost from 29,030 rupees (Dh1,641), including breakfast. Doubles at Narendra Bhawan cost from 15,360 rupees (Dh869). Doubles at Chanoud Garh cost from 19,840 rupees (Dh1,122), full board. Doubles at Fort Begu cost from 10,000 rupees (Dh565), including breakfast.

The tours

Amar Grover travelled with Wild Frontiers. A tailor-made, nine-day itinerary via New Delhi, with one night in Tijara and two nights in each of the remaining properties, including car/driver, costs from £1,445 (Dh6,968) per person.

Essentials The flights

Etihad and Emirates fly direct from the UAE to Delhi from about Dh950 return including taxes.

The hotels

Double rooms at Tijara Fort-Palace cost from 6,670 rupees (Dh377), including breakfast.

Doubles at Fort Bishangarh cost from 29,030 rupees (Dh1,641), including breakfast. Doubles at Narendra Bhawan cost from 15,360 rupees (Dh869). Doubles at Chanoud Garh cost from 19,840 rupees (Dh1,122), full board. Doubles at Fort Begu cost from 10,000 rupees (Dh565), including breakfast.

The tours

Amar Grover travelled with Wild Frontiers. A tailor-made, nine-day itinerary via New Delhi, with one night in Tijara and two nights in each of the remaining properties, including car/driver, costs from £1,445 (Dh6,968) per person.