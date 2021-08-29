People who took Sinopharm six months ago must get booster, Abu Dhabi authority says

Public have until September 20 to get third shot after which they cannot achieve 'green status' to enter public places

The National
Aug 29, 2021

Residents of Abu Dhabi who received their second shot of Sinopharm’s Covid-19 vaccine more than six months ago must have a booster dose by September 20.

People who have received two doses of the vaccine are considered fully vaccinated, but if the second was not administered within the past six months, they must have a third shot, Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee said.

The booster is required to enhance immunity and there is a 30-day grace period in which to take it, the committee said.

From September 20, people who have not had the booster shot will not be able to enter public places that require green status on the Al Hosn app.

After the third dose, a PCR test must be taken at least every 30 days to maintain green status on Al Hosn, the UAE’s official Covid-19 app.

Residents who have taken the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, or any of the other approved vaccines, do not require a third dose at this stage.

Booster shots can be taken without prior appointment at any Seha vaccination centre.

The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi said Covid-19 vaccines for all other people in the emirate, including children aged 3 and up, can be received at walk-in centres throughout the emirate.

Children aged 3 to 17 can take the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is also available for those aged 12 and over.

Five healthy carbs and how to eat them

Brown rice: consume an amount that fits in the palm of your hand

Non-starchy vegetables, such as broccoli: consume raw or at low temperatures, and don’t reheat  

Oatmeal: look out for pure whole oat grains or kernels, which are locally grown and packaged; avoid those that have travelled from afar

Fruit: a medium bowl a day and no more, and never fruit juices

Lentils and lentil pasta: soak these well and cook them at a low temperature; refrain from eating highly processed pasta variants

Courtesy Roma Megchiani, functional nutritionist at Dubai’s 77 Veggie Boutique

Pari

Produced by: Clean Slate Films (Anushka Sharma, Karnesh Sharma) & KriArj Entertainment

Director: Prosit Roy

Starring: Anushka Sharma, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Ritabhari Chakraborty, Rajat Kapoor, Mansi Multani

Three stars

Essentials

The flights
Etihad and Emirates fly direct from the UAE to Delhi from about Dh950 return including taxes.
The hotels
Double rooms at Tijara Fort-Palace cost from 6,670 rupees (Dh377), including breakfast.
Doubles at Fort Bishangarh cost from 29,030 rupees (Dh1,641), including breakfast. Doubles at Narendra Bhawan cost from 15,360 rupees (Dh869). Doubles at Chanoud Garh cost from 19,840 rupees (Dh1,122), full board. Doubles at Fort Begu cost from 10,000 rupees (Dh565), including breakfast.
The tours 
Amar Grover travelled with Wild Frontiers. A tailor-made, nine-day itinerary via New Delhi, with one night in Tijara and two nights in each of the remaining properties, including car/driver, costs from £1,445 (Dh6,968) per person.

