Dubai reduces social distancing rule to one metre in some areas

The Dubai government has reduced the two-metre social distancing rule to just one metre in some areas of the emirate.

An email sent by Dubai Tourism and Commerce Marketing to local businesses indicated restaurants and cafes, shopping centres, gyms, beaches, public and entertainment parks, offices and workplaces no longer needed to implement the two-metre rule between customers and clients.

“This is a remarkable achievement after the challenging 19 months we had all endured,” Naim Maadad, founder of Gates Hospitality, told The National.

“A step in the right direction yet again and we are well on the road to full recovery.

“The onus though remains on all of us to enforce such regulations responsibly.”

Social distancing with a space of two metres was brought in last year to help curb the spread of Covid-19.

Masks are still required in all public areas, with some exceptions.