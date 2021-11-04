Dubai reduces social distancing rule to one metre in some areas

Restaurants and cafes, malls, gyms, beaches, public and entertainment parks, and workplaces are affected

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES. 24 MAY 2020. The first day of the Eid holidays saw shoppers head to Mall of the Emirates to shop for both food and luxury items. Mall staff have put in place thermal scanning at entry ways and shops are supplying hand santizer and in some cases glothes when shoppers enter the stores. Social distancing is also being observed for the most part as restrictions are in place by Dubai Government. (Photo: Antonie Robertson/The National) Journalist: Kelly Clarke. Section: National.
Patrick Ryan
Nov 4, 2021

The Dubai government has reduced the two-metre social distancing rule to just one metre in some areas of the emirate.

An email sent by Dubai Tourism and Commerce Marketing to local businesses indicated restaurants and cafes, shopping centres, gyms, beaches, public and entertainment parks, offices and workplaces no longer needed to implement the two-metre rule between customers and clients.

“This is a remarkable achievement after the challenging 19 months we had all endured,” Naim Maadad, founder of Gates Hospitality, told The National.

“A step in the right direction yet again and we are well on the road to full recovery.

“The onus though remains on all of us to enforce such regulations responsibly.”

Social distancing with a space of two metres was brought in last year to help curb the spread of Covid-19.

Masks are still required in all public areas, with some exceptions.

A Covid-19 vaccination centre in Dubai's financial centre district.

Updated: November 4th 2021, 8:12 AM
