Covid-19 rules in UAE: All the places where face masks are no longer required

The UAE government has relaxed rules about the use of face masks in some public places after a fall in the number of new cases of Covid-19.

Previously, members of the public were required to wear masks almost everywhere outside their homes.

The new rule affects Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah.

In other words, it covers everywhere except Dubai, which sets its own coronavirus regulations and has already previously eased restrictions on the mandatory use of masks.

So what are the new rules in the other six emirates? And when do you have to wear a mask in Dubai?

The National explains.

When do people no longer have to wear masks?

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Health and Prevention said masks are no longer needed in the following situations:

When exercising outside

At the beach or by the pool

While in a car with people from the same household

While alone in an indoor place

If in a barber shop or salon

While undergoing diagnosis and treatment at medical centres

People can also remove their masks when seated at a restaurant. But they must put them back on if they are walking around.

Masks can also be temporarily removed when people are eating or drinking while at the cinema. They must, however, be worn after they finish.

In all other public places, including public and private gatherings, masks are still required.

These new rules are applicable in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah.

What about Dubai?

The emirate eased rules about masks in late May 2020.

Since then, people have been allowed to remove their masks temporarily under certain conditions.

They are:

During specific treatments, such as dental or eye, nose or throat examinations

In the office when alone and not surrounded by others

During rigorous exercise

While driving alone or with members of the same family

Like in Abu Dhabi, people can also remove their masks when seated at a restaurant in Dubai. But they must put them back on if they are walking around.

Masks can also be temporarily removed when people are eating or drinking while at the cinema. They must, however, be worn after they finish.

In all other public places, including public and private gatherings, masks are still required.

Are masks still required outside?

Yes, all across the country masks are still required outside, unless the person is exercising.

At what age do children have to start wearing masks?

Mask-wearing is advised for children over the age of two “if they do not have a breathing difficulty or any chronic disease,” according to authorities.

But it is not mandatory until the child is six years old.

Children must be able to remove the masks on their own when needed.

Is anyone exempt from wearing a mask?

Yes, several categories of people are exempt.

These include

Children under six

Disabled people who suffer from cognitive, intellectual or sensory disorders that prevent them from being able to breathe or communicate normally

Anyone who suffers from sensory triggering as a result of mask use. A medical report is required in this case

Anyone who requires supplemental oxygen or suffers from severe respiratory issues, or struggles to breathe with a mask on. A medical report is required

What is the fine for not wearing a mask when you should be?

Anyone who is found not wearing a mask will be fined Dh3,000.

