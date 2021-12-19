Al Hosn app green status needed for entry to UAE government offices in New Year

UAE federal government offices will admit only employees and visitors who have green status on their Al Hosn app from January 3.

The rule will apply to federal government offices across all emirates, Wam reported on Sunday.

Staff who are exempt from receiving Covid-19 vaccines will also be allowed to enter, the Ministry of Health and Prevention in co-ordination with the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority announced.

What is green status on the Al Hosn app?

The Ministry of Health and Prevention introduced green pass procedures to improve safety and keep track of people's testing and vaccination status.

Green status can be secured by fully vaccinated people who have received two doses of any approved Covid-19 vaccine in the UAE.

It requires a booster shot six months after a second shot to stay active.

A PCR test taken every 14 days maintains green status.

Groups exempt from vaccinations will be allowed to enter government buildings if their status on the app is green. But they will need to take a PCR test every seven days.

Children under 16 are exempt.