What are the new Covid fines in the UAE? Full list explained

Follow the latest updates on the Covid-19 pandemic here
The UAE has introduced hefty new fines for people who break Covid-19 regulations brought in to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
The updated list included a new focus on deception offences, including fines for cheating or providing incorrect information to evade quarantine or precautionary measures. Full details of each infraction can be found here.
Here, The National explains, in full, the list of Covid-19 violations and resulting fines when rules are broken.
1. Refusing to be admitted to hospital while suffering from Covid-19 or neglecting to take the prescribed medicine
Fine: Dh50,000 ($13,612)
2. Failing to adhere to home quarantine
Fine: Dh50,000
3. Avoiding quarantine, providing incorrect information about travel, recruiting workers from abroad and not disclosing their arrival
Fine: Dh20,000
4. Violating procedures under the e-tracking system
Fine: Dh10,000 for not registering the device or carrying it with you or not informing the call centre within 24 hours of the e-tracker being damaged or lost
Fine: Dh1,000 for losing or damaging the device
Fine: Dh20,000 for hacking into the device to change the data
5. Not complying with guidelines related to opening and closing of facilities
Fine: Dh50,000 for shopping malls
Fine: Dh30,000 for other facilities
Fine: Dh5,000 for not displaying posters with details showing staff have complete vaccination or PCR testing requirements
6. Failing to report workers who test positive to health authorities
Fine: Dh20,000
7. Breaking rules on smaller gatherings
Fine: Dh10,000 for organisers
Fine: Dh5,000 for attendees
8. Breaking rules on size of social events such as weddings and funerals
Fine: Dh50,000 for organisers
Fine: Dh15,000 for attendees
9. Breaking rules on social distancing at gatherings
Fine: Dh10,000 for organisers
10. Violating regulations determining number of people who can reside in one dwelling
Fine: Dh20,000 for the owner of the dwelling or person responsible
11. Not complying with precautionary measures for entering the country
Fine: Dh5,000
12. Exceeding the number of non-related passengers allowed in one vehicle
Fine: Dh3,000 for the driver
13. Not wearing a mask
Fine: Dh500 in workplace or shared housing
Fine: Dh3,000 at all other times in public
14. Exceeding the number of people allowed to gather socially in open areas
Fine: Dh3,000 on each person
15. Refusing to undergo a PCR test when required or misusing the right to get tested
Fine: Dh5,000
Fine: Dh1,000 when undergoing test without need or request
16. Travelling outside of curfew hours without permission
Fine: Dh3,000
17. Conducting private classes in person, in public or private, whether paid for or free
Fine: Dh30,000 for organiser
Fine: Dh20,000 for person responsible for location of class
18. Changing or creating information in messages and results about Covid-19 tests
Fine: Dh10,000, doubled if it is not first instance
19. Not complying when stopped by officials on Covid-19 related issues
Fine: Dh10,000
20. Promoting or publishing misinformation about pandemic related matters, or encouraging people not to comply with measures
Fine: Dh20,000
21. Neglecting or ignoring duties assigned to you related to stopping the spread of Covid-19
Fine: Dh20,000
Citizens and residents in the UAE have been urged by the Attorney General Office to abide by the law and follow the precautionary measures and decisions issued by relevant authorities to protect their health and safety.
What is it like to quarantine in Abu Dhabi?
Name: Brendalle Belaza
From: Crossing Rubber, Philippines
Arrived in the UAE: 2007
Favourite place in Abu Dhabi: NYUAD campus
Favourite photography style: Street photography
Favourite book: Harry Potter
- Don’t do it more than once in three days
- Don’t go under 700 calories on fasting days
- Ensure there is sufficient water intake, as the body can go in dehydration mode
- Ensure there is enough roughage (fibre) in the food on fasting days as well
- Do not binge on processed or fatty foods on non-fasting days
- Complement fasting with plant-based foods, fruits, vegetables, seafood. Cut out processed meats and processed carbohydrates
- Manage your sleep
- People with existing gastric or mental health issues should avoid fasting
- Do not fast for prolonged periods without supervision by a qualified expert
Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo
Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed
Power: 271 and 409 horsepower
Torque: 385 and 650Nm
Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000
Price, base Dh379,000
Engine 2.9-litre, twin-turbo V6
Gearbox eight-speed automatic
Power 503bhp
Torque 443Nm
On sale now
Director: S Shankar
Producer: Lyca Productions; presented by Dharma Films
Cast: Rajnikanth, Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson, Sudhanshu Pandey
Rating: 3.5/5 stars
Sholto Byrnes: A mainstreaming of racist ideas in Europe
Rashmee Roshan Lall: White males can be terrorists too
HA Hellyer: With dialogue, Islamophobia can be beaten
1. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari 202 points
2. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-GP 188
3. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-GP 169
4. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing 117
5. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari 116
6. Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing 67
7. Sergio Perez, Force India 56
8. Esteban Ocon, Force India 45
9. Carlos Sainz Jr, Toro Rosso 35
10. Nico Hulkenberg, Renault 26
This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.
1) Beware of cheques presented late on Thursday
2) Visit an RTA centre to change registration only after receiving payment
3) Be aware of people asking to test drive the car alone
4) Try not to close the sale at night
5) Don't be rushed into a sale
6) Call 901 if you see any suspicious behaviour
