What are the new Covid fines in the UAE? Full list explained

A woman receives Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine at the Sikh temple in Jebel Ali.

The UAE has introduced hefty new fines for people who break Covid-19 regulations brought in to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The updated list included a new focus on deception offences, including fines for cheating or providing incorrect information to evade quarantine or precautionary measures. Full details of each infraction can be found here.

Here, The National explains, in full, the list of Covid-19 violations and resulting fines when rules are broken.

Anyone flying into Abu Dhabi from a non-green list country is required to wear an electronic wristband while they quarantine at home. Victor Besa / The National

1. Refusing to be admitted to hospital while suffering from Covid-19 or neglecting to take the prescribed medicine

Fine: Dh50,000 ($13,612)

2. Failing to adhere to home quarantine

Fine: Dh50,000

3. Avoiding quarantine, providing incorrect information about travel, recruiting workers from abroad and not disclosing their arrival

Fine: Dh20,000

4. Violating procedures under the e-tracking system

Fine: Dh10,000 for not registering the device or carrying it with you or not informing the call centre within 24 hours of the e-tracker being damaged or lost

Fine: Dh1,000 for losing or damaging the device

Fine: Dh20,000 for hacking into the device to change the data

5. Not complying with guidelines related to opening and closing of facilities

Fine: Dh50,000 for shopping malls

Fine: Dh30,000 for other facilities

Fine: Dh5,000 for not displaying posters with details showing staff have complete vaccination or PCR testing requirements

6. Failing to report workers who test positive to health authorities

Fine: Dh20,000

7. Breaking rules on smaller gatherings

Fine: Dh10,000 for organisers

Fine: Dh5,000 for attendees

8. Breaking rules on size of social events such as weddings and funerals

Fine: Dh50,000 for organisers

Fine: Dh15,000 for attendees

9. Breaking rules on social distancing at gatherings

Fine: Dh10,000 for organisers

10. Violating regulations determining number of people who can reside in one dwelling

Fine: Dh20,000 for the owner of the dwelling or person responsible

11. Not complying with precautionary measures for entering the country

Fine: Dh5,000

12. Exceeding the number of non-related passengers allowed in one vehicle

Fine: Dh3,000 for the driver

13. Not wearing a mask

Fine: Dh500 in workplace or shared housing

Fine: Dh3,000 at all other times in public

14. Exceeding the number of people allowed to gather socially in open areas

Fine: Dh3,000 on each person

15. Refusing to undergo a PCR test when required or misusing the right to get tested

Fine: Dh5,000

Fine: Dh1,000 when undergoing test without need or request

16. Travelling outside of curfew hours without permission

Fine: Dh3,000

17. Conducting private classes in person, in public or private, whether paid for or free

Fine: Dh30,000 for organiser

Fine: Dh20,000 for person responsible for location of class

18. Changing or creating information in messages and results about Covid-19 tests

Fine: Dh10,000, doubled if it is not first instance

19. Not complying when stopped by officials on Covid-19 related issues

Fine: Dh10,000

20. Promoting or publishing misinformation about pandemic related matters, or encouraging people not to comply with measures

Fine: Dh20,000

21. Neglecting or ignoring duties assigned to you related to stopping the spread of Covid-19

Fine: Dh20,000

Citizens and residents in the UAE have been urged by the Attorney General Office to abide by the law and follow the precautionary measures and decisions issued by relevant authorities to protect their health and safety.

GOLF’S RAHMBO - 5 wins in 22 months as pro

- Three wins in past 10 starts

- 45 pro starts worldwide: 5 wins, 17 top 5s

- Ranked 551th in world on debut, now No 4 (was No 2 earlier this year)

- 5th player in last 30 years to win 3 European Tour and 2 PGA Tour titles before age 24 (Woods, Garcia, McIlroy, Spieth)

Name: Brendalle Belaza From: Crossing Rubber, Philippines Arrived in the UAE: 2007 Favourite place in Abu Dhabi: NYUAD campus Favourite photography style: Street photography Favourite book: Harry Potter

Juliot Vinolia’s checklist for adopting alternate-day fasting - Don’t do it more than once in three days - Don’t go under 700 calories on fasting days - Ensure there is sufficient water intake, as the body can go in dehydration mode - Ensure there is enough roughage (fibre) in the food on fasting days as well - Do not binge on processed or fatty foods on non-fasting days - Complement fasting with plant-based foods, fruits, vegetables, seafood. Cut out processed meats and processed carbohydrates - Manage your sleep - People with existing gastric or mental health issues should avoid fasting - Do not fast for prolonged periods without supervision by a qualified expert

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The Specs Price, base Dh379,000

Engine 2.9-litre, twin-turbo V6

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 503bhp

Torque 443Nm

On sale now

2.0 Director: S Shankar Producer: Lyca Productions; presented by Dharma Films Cast: Rajnikanth, Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson, Sudhanshu Pandey Rating: 3.5/5 stars

Top 10 in the F1 drivers' standings 1. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari 202 points 2. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-GP 188 3. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-GP 169 4. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing 117 5. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari 116 6. Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing 67 7. Sergio Perez, Force India 56 8. Esteban Ocon, Force India 45 9. Carlos Sainz Jr, Toro Rosso 35 10. Nico Hulkenberg, Renault 26

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Tips to avoid getting scammed 1) Beware of cheques presented late on Thursday 2) Visit an RTA centre to change registration only after receiving payment 3) Be aware of people asking to test drive the car alone 4) Try not to close the sale at night 5) Don't be rushed into a sale 6) Call 901 if you see any suspicious behaviour

