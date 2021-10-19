UAE eases coronavirus rules to allow 80% attendance at home parties and gatherings

The UAE has further eased its coronavirus restrictions to allow more people to attend weddings, gatherings and parties at home.

Under the new rules, occupancy at parties has been capped at 80 per cent or a maximum of 60 guests and 10 catering and hospitality staff.

The National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) set out the latest nationwide changes on Tuesday during its weekly Covid-19 briefing.

But several precautionary measures still remain in place.

Guests should be fully vaccinated and the second dose should have been taken at least two weeks before the event. They will be required to show a green pass on Al Hosn app.

A negative PCR test taken no more than 48 hours before the event is also a must. Guests will be checked for temperature on arrival and they must wear face masks at all times. The premises should be regularly sanitised.

"People should not greet with handshakes or hugs," Dr Taher Al Amiri, spokesperson of NCEMA, said.

"There should be a physical distancing of one and a half metres at all times and only a maximum of 10 people can sit at one table.

"There should be separate entry and exit points to avoid crowding.

"Hosts should warn the invitees against attending the event when feeling any respiratory symptoms or fever."

Updated rules for business travel were also announced.

Residents and visiting businessmen must register on the ICA website (Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship) and get approval before they fly into UAE.

Read More Latest updates on coronavirus

They should also present copies of their vaccination cards, a negative PCR test result with a QR code issued within 48 hours before the flight.

Passengers should also take a PCR test conducted at the departure airport six hours before their flight and another PCR test on arrival. They should also take a PCR test on day 4 and 8.

The UAE reported 122 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of infections to 738,812.

Cases have been falling in recent weeks as mass testing and one of the world's fastest vaccination drives have helped the UAE to curb the virus.

More than 89.5 million PCR tests have been conducted since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of Tuesday, 20,766,132 vaccines had been administered. Officials said 96.45 per cent of the population has received one dose, while 86.45 per cent is fully vaccinated.