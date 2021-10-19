Coronavirus: UAE reports 122 new cases from 327,338 tests

The UAE reported 122 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of infections to 738,812.

Two people with underlying health conditions died overnight, pushing the death toll to 2,122.

Another 157 people beat the virus. Overall recoveries now stand at 732,595.

Cases have been falling in recent weeks as mass testing and one of the world's fastest vaccination drives have helped the UAE to curb the virus.

The latest cases were identified from 327,338 tests carried out in the past 24 hours. More than 89.5 million PCR tests have been conducted since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of Monday, 20,725,097 vaccines had been administered. Officials said 96.31 per cent of the population has received one dose, while 86.3 per cent is fully vaccinated.

On Sunday, Abu Dhabi's Department of Education and Knowledge announced protocols for the Blue Schools initiative, which will permit private and charter schools with higher vaccination levels to gradually ease coronavirus restrictions.

Schools in the capital with the best vaccination rates will be able to end physical distancing rules and allow pupils to go outside without wearing masks under a Covid-19 safety scheme due to come into force in the second term of the academic year.

A colour-coded tier system will be established - based on the percentage of the school population immunised - that will determine the extent to which safety procedures can be lifted.

Officials said the scheme, approved by the Abu Dhabi Emergency Crisis and Disasters Committee, was a roadmap to lead the education sector back to full recovery.