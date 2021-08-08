UAE eases virus rules to allow 10 people on restaurant table and weddings for 300

Restrictions were eased on the same day the lowest daily cases since May 20 were reported

People gather for an outside wedding at St Mary's Catholic Church in Dubai

The National
Aug 8, 2021

The UAE will further ease coronavirus restrictions to allow more people to sit together at tables, larger weddings to be held and hotels to run with higher occupancy.

The National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority set out the latest nationwide changes on Sunday.

It includes allowing 10 people to sit together at a cafe and restaurant. Wedding halls and other events can operate at 60 per cent capacity, up to a maximum of 300 people. Masks must be worn unless when seated and eating.

Malls and shopping centres can raise capacity to 80 per cent.

Ncema reiterated its previous ruling that anyone attending live events and exhibitions must have received two doses of a coronavirus vaccine.

Updated: August 8th 2021, 1:58 PM
Living in...

This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country's most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home. 

MATCH INFO

Liverpool 4 (Salah (pen 4, 33', & pen 88', Van Dijk (20')

Leeds United 3 (Harrison 12', Bamford 30', Klich 66')

Man of the match Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Main report
How to tell if your child is being bullied at school

Sudden change in behaviour or displays higher levels of stress or anxiety

Shows signs of depression or isolation

Ability to sleep well diminishes

Academic performance begins to deteriorate

Changes in eating habits

Struggles to concentrate

Refuses to go to school

Behaviour changes and is aggressive towards siblings

Begins to use language they do not normally use

