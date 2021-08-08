UAE eases virus rules to allow 10 people on restaurant table and weddings for 300

People gather for an outside wedding at St Mary's Catholic Church in Dubai

The UAE will further ease coronavirus restrictions to allow more people to sit together at tables, larger weddings to be held and hotels to run with higher occupancy.

The National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority set out the latest nationwide changes on Sunday.

It includes allowing 10 people to sit together at a cafe and restaurant. Wedding halls and other events can operate at 60 per cent capacity, up to a maximum of 300 people. Masks must be worn unless when seated and eating.

Malls and shopping centres can raise capacity to 80 per cent.

Ncema reiterated its previous ruling that anyone attending live events and exhibitions must have received two doses of a coronavirus vaccine.

