IPL 2021: Kieron Pollard lights up 'Clasico' for Mumbai Indians to seal stunning win over Chennai Super Kings

Kieron Pollard of Mumbai Indians plays a shot during the IPL 2021 match against Chennai Super Kings. Sportzpics for IPL

Kieron Pollard says the IPL “Clasico” brings out the best in him, after playing an innings for Mumbai Indians against Chennai Super Kings which ranked as one of the greatest in the competition’s history.

Pollard blazed 87 from 34 balls, and took the 16 required from Lungi Ngidi off the final over in Delhi, to give the champions a remarkable four-wicket win off the final ball.

The Trinidadian’s effort earned him praise from all parts. His teammate Hardik Pandya termed him “one of a kind”. His captain Rohit Sharma said “all hail the big man”, while former India batsman Kris Srikkanth termed it the “greatest hitting I have seen in the IPL”.

Pollard has an extensive back catalogue of match-winning efforts for Mumbai, and would not be drawn on whether this was the best of the lot.

“For me, it is not about rating, it is about doing the job and winning the game for the team, and that is what I have done,” Pollard said.

“Over a period of time, you become comfortable in a franchise.

“They believe in you after so many years, and you just want to come out and perform for them, and perform with pride yourself.

“For me, it is a matter of coming in day in, day out and trying to evolve as a cricketer, and trying to do my best.”

Many of Pollard’s IPL career highlights have come against Chennai.

“There are world-class players on the CSK team, and we have built this match up to be a 'Clasico' of the IPL,” he said.

“When you have guys with so much international experience – the likes of MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina – guys who have done it time and time again, you want to be able to come out and perform in these sort of matches.

“These are the things that stand out when people talk about you. For me, it is just a matter of doing what I can do, playing to my strengths, and what the team requires at any given time.”

Needing 219 to win, Mumbai appeared out of it when Quinton de Kock fell to leave them on 81-3 in the 10th over. That was the point at which Pollard took the crease.

“There are a lot of guys who are talented in their own right, a lot of guys who have won matches for their international teams and different franchises,” Pollard said.

“Not to name anybody, but the guys have their talents as well. It was just nice to get the opportunity to bat a couple of overs and do it for the team, but it was a total team effort.

“The innings by Krunal [Pandya, who made 32 from 23 balls] was crucial. The skipper and Quinton as well, giving us that start, and then a couple of sixes by Hardik as well and me coming into the tournament I thought was fantastic from us.

“It was a total team effort. We take two points and we move on.”

Profile of Udrive Date started: March 2016 Founder: Hasib Khan Based: Dubai Employees: 40 Amount raised (to date): $3.25m – $750,000 seed funding in 2017 and a Seed+ round of $2.5m last year. Raised $1.3m from Eureeca investors in January 2021 as part of a Series A round with a $5m target.

Gulf Men's League final Dubai Hurricanes 24-12 Abu Dhabi Harlequins

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Fixtures (all times UAE) Saturday

Brescia v Atalanta (6pm)

Genoa v Torino (9pm)

Fiorentina v Lecce (11.45pm) Sunday

Juventus v Sassuolo (3.30pm)

Inter Milan v SPAL (6pm)

Lazio v Udinese (6pm)

Parma v AC Milan (6pm)

Napoli v Bologna (9pm)

Verona v AS Roma (11.45pm) Monday

Cagliari v Sampdoria (11.45pm)

The Little Things Directed by: John Lee Hancock Starring: Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, Jared Leto Four stars

