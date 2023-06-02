Live like a local from bygone eras at AlUla boutique Dar Tantora – Hotel Insider

Travellers are now able to sleep in the restored homes of AlUla natives, as Dar Tantora by Irth Hotel opens (some of) its doors in Saudi Arabia's ancient city this month. The eco-friendly property is rooted in a zero-waste sustainable tourism policy and even moves away from traditional sources of electricity.

The National was given a first look at one of the mud-brick homes, now converted into a guest room, which takes its design inspiration from the Bedouins yet with a touch of luxury. The property is managed by Irth Hospitality, a leader in heritage hotels in the kingdom.

The entrance of Dar Tantora, a boutique hotel in AlUla. Photo: Dar Tantora

The welcome

I am picked up from the airport by a guest experience specialist, who is around for the duration of the stay and can help me, and fellow visitors, get around AlUla.

Arriving at Dar Tantora, I am welcomed by hotel staff as well as a coffee connoisseur who offers a range of Saudi brews from across the kingdom alongside AlUla dates. After a short tour of the hotel, the guest experience specialist checks me in.

On the way, Asfar's mixologist, Daniella, serves up a refreshing orange-infused mocktail, and by the time I arrived in the room, my luggage is already perched in its place.

The neighbourhood

Dar Tantora is located on a pathway that's centrally placed between AlUla's Old Town and Al Jadidah (new town), and is a five-minute drive away from each.

As such, not only can you live in the old homes of AlUla's inhabitants, but also echo their daily activities by walking through Old Town and Palm Oasis, a serene space with lush date palms and an eco-friendly farm.

AlUla Old Town. Photo: Royal Commission for AlUla

New town, meanwhile, is home to regional and international restaurants, coffee shops, art galleries and crafts shops.

Dar Tantora's team can create a personalised itinerary for guests, who can choose from various historic, cultural or entertainment activities during their stay in AlUla, as well as escort them about in hotel-branded Jeeps so you don't have to worry about logistics.

The room

Each of the 30 suites in Dar Tantora is part of old townhouses that belonged to AlUla families, and all have been restored such that it preserves their story. While the design may be different, all the rooms are functionally similar.

Rooms feature traditional decorative elements, furniture and artworks. Photo: Royal Commission for AlUla

Each space has a seating area or majlis, and a stairway that leads up to the main house. The suite I am staying in also has a terrace with a comfortable lounger for stargazing and another Bedouin-style majlis that can seat up to 10.

The upper accommodation is where families used to live, a representative from Irth tells The National, while the lower-floor majlis was where guests gathered.

Oil lamps in lieu of traditional lighting mean it gets quite dark in the evenings, making for a warm and intimate ambience. Arabic wall inscriptions, vibrant textiles and handcrafted ornaments all add a sense of living in a bygone era. Local artisans were trained to take part in the restoration effort, according to the Royal Commission for AlUla.

Water coolers generate air instead of air-conditioning units and Wi-Fi is supplied via a portable rechargeable device assigned to each guest. There are also no phones in the room, but room service is available through WhatsApp.

The service

The staff are a mix of locals and foreigners managing different spaces of the hotel. The guest experience specialists are highly qualified and well-travelled, with great knowledge of not just the property but also AlUla at large.

Isuara from Latin America and Maria from Spain are in charge of all activities, from art, eco-farming and stargazing, to helicopter tours of Hegra.

Salem, a Saudi guest experience specialist at Dar Tantora. Photo: Dar Tantora

Salem, a young Saudi guest experience specialist, says hospitality is ingrained in Saudi Arabia's culture. He is in charge of providing guests with an authentic experience and introduces me to locals, Saudi retailers, craftsmen and beautiful spots in AlUla. Kamal is another great guide who ensures guests get everything from a specific ice cream flavour to a fun horse-riding experience.

Finally, Daniella, the friendly and skilled mixologist and hostess of Asfar, originally from Spain, shares with me a bit of the Arabic she has picked up.

The scene

The hotel's 30 rooms will open in phases over the next two years, and it will also have a spa and pool. Its location is its biggest selling point, though.

The property is ideal for travel enthusiasts who want to explore AlUla's rich heritage and way of life, especially Old Town, which was recognised by the UN World Tourism Organisation as the Best Tourism Village.

The food

Given its eco-friendly philosophy, the hotel serves organic, locally sourced and home-grown ingredients, and all the unused food at its restaurant Asfar is sent back to farms for composting.

Asfar is led by Nawal Al Khalawi, a Le Cordon Bleu-trained Saudi culinary expert. The restaurant offers rooftop seating in a restored mud-brick building, serving a set menu priced at 230 Saudi riyals ($60) per person. This includes a selection of Arabian dishes such as hummus, salads, vegetarian pie, camel meatballs, kabsa and Saudi coffee cake.

Al Khalawi says the restaurant is rooted in AlUla tradition and the menu was created after she met with the area's farmers. Fresh produce is sourced from their lands and only seasonal items are available.

Breakfast is also served here, for 120 Saudi riyals ($32) and includes non-dairy options, freshly cooked eggs, fruit, granola and cheese platters. The hotel also offers Saudi coffee served with baklava, kunafa and stuffed dates priced at 75 Saudi riyals ($20).

Highs and lows

Knowing I'm staying in a home inhabited by people centuries ago is a real highlight, as are the sumptuous views, excellent hospitality and stellar location.

However, the hotel is not for those seeking a typical five-star stay. This is a boutique property that serves as a heritage and adventure spot – and each suite will definitely need more than one cooler during the summer.

Insider tip

Book all tours and dinners at Asfar well in advance and with the hotel itself. Take sunscreen, a hat and a pair of sturdy shoes. Saudi coffee shop Wacafe, non-profit art hub Namat and the meditative Oasis in Old Town are all must-visits.

The verdict

The heritage hotel is a winner given its prime location, professional hospitality team and diverse staff members. It's best visited in the cooler months, though.

The bottom line

Now in its soft launch, Dar Tantora is expected to be fully operational early next year. Rooms will start at 2,000 Saudi riyals ($533) per night; www.irthospitality.com Check-in at 3pm; checkout at noon.

This review was conducted at the invitation of the hotel