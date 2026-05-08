Five David Attenborough documentaries filmed in the Middle East

Few figures have shaped the way audiences see the natural world quite like David Attenborough, who celebrates his 100th birthday on Friday.

With a career spanning more than eight decades, the acclaimed broadcaster and natural historian has taken viewers everywhere from the Arctic to the deepest oceans, and turned wildlife documentaries into some of the most visually ambitious programmes on television.

Attenborough has also spent years documenting the landscapes, deserts and wildlife of the Middle East, capturing a side of the region not often seen on screens, from the Empty Quarter to the Red Sea and the mountains of Oman.

Here are five documentaries and series Attenborough has been involved with, which were filmed in the region.

1. Asia (2024)

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One of Attenborough’s most recent documentary series explores the vastness and diversity of Asia, including several striking sequences filmed in the Middle East.

The series features the Empty Quarter, one of the world’s largest sand deserts spanning parts of the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Yemen. It also showcases the highlands of the Kurdistan region in Iraq and Iran’s Lut Desert, one of the hottest places on Earth.

The series highlights the extreme conditions wildlife faces across the region’s deserts and mountain ranges.

2. Wild Arabia (2013)

Narrated by Attenborough, this three-part BBC series is dedicated to the Arabian Peninsula, its wildlife, landscapes and traditions.

Filming took place across several countries. In the UAE, the programme explores flamingos and urban wildlife in Dubai, as well as camel racing and falconry traditions in Abu Dhabi.

Other segments feature migratory birds in Jordan, while Oman and Yemen’s Dhofar Mountains are used to showcase rare species, including the Arabian leopard and Arabian wolf.

3. Desert Seas (2011)

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This documentary turns its attention beneath the water’s surface, exploring the ecosystems of the Red Sea and Arabian Gulf.

The series focuses on marine life along Saudi Arabia’s coastline, documenting coral reefs, fish species and underwater habitats that thrive despite harsh conditions.

It also highlights how these waters support biodiversity, which many viewers may not associate with desert nations.

4. Africa (2013)

While not focused solely on the Middle East, the fifth episode of the acclaimed BBC series centres on the Sahara, the world’s largest hot desert, stretching across North Africa.

The episode explores how animals survive in one of the harshest environments on Earth, from enduring sandstorms to living with limited water supplies.

The programme also showcases the scale and beauty of desert landscapes that connect parts of North Africa to the wider Arab world.

5. The First Eden (1987)

Written and presented by Attenborough, this four-part series examines the natural and human history of the Mediterranean basin.

The documentary includes locations across North Africa and the Levant, tracing how civilisations and ecosystems developed around the Mediterranean Sea over thousands of years.

The series blends history, archaeology and nature, as well as reflecting Attenborough’s long-standing interest in humanity’s relationship with the natural world.