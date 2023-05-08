Oman's big adventure tourism drive: 40 outdoor projects opening in the sultanate

Oman plans to attract more adventure travellers from around the world with the launch of more than 40 projects across the sultanate.

The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism in Oman has unveiled plans for new adventure tourism projects, including cable cars, zip lines and mountain trails.

Replete with mountains, caves, valleys, deserts and coastal regions, Oman’s natural diversity already attracts thrill-seeking travellers, and the proposed adventure projects will attract more tourists to the country while boosting the tourism industry and the economy, said the ministry.

Adventure tourists explore Oman's hidden treasures.

Designed to offer travellers more diverse outdoor experiences, projects include a cable car in Oman’s Botanic Garden at Al Khoudh in Muscat and zip lines at Wadi Darbat in Dhofar, a place that's always popular during Khareef season.

Some projects are already in the works with several more to be added before 2025, the ministry said.

The sultanate's rugged mountain ranges will be developed as part of the plans, with new hiking trails at Wadi Bani Khalid and Wadi al Arbaeen, destinations known for their natural springs and waterfalls.

In total, 15 mountain trails will be paved, many of which will be in the Hajar Mountain range which is home to Jebel Shams, Oman's tallest mountain. This will be in addition to the sultanate's 53 already approved mountain trails.

New campsites, trails and cafes will be rolled out at Wadi Bani Awf, one of the most popular destinations in Oman for outdoor adventure. Photo: Emirates Canyoneering Club

On Jebel Akhdar — Oman’s green mountain — a new road is being paved so travellers can easily get to Al Sogara, a remote mountainside village where visitors can get a glimpse into life in Oman in days gone by.

Campsites, changing rooms, cafes and other tourism facilities are also being considered for construction on existing mountain tracks in Wadi Bani Awf, a destination that flows with spring water all year round.

Caving in Oman is another big attraction for adventure travellers. The county has multiple cave networks and many are already developed for adventure travel. The ministry plans to extend recreational caving facilities, and is working to approve select tourism companies for licenses that will allow them to organise caving expeditions and train new guides, in partnership with the Ministry of Defence.

At some of Oman's existing destinations popular for adventure travel, including the Eastern and Western Al Hajar Mountains, Dhofar and Musandam, new sites will be evaluated for their suitability for adventure tourism.

“Adventure tourism contributes to boosting economic growth. Oman is ranked among those countries that attract many segments of tourists, including those interested in adventure tourism,” said Yousef Rashid Al Harassi from the ministry in January, when he announced an online service for licensing adventure tour operators in Oman.

Last month, Oman inaugurated the world’s longest zip line over water. Riders on the zip line will travel 1,800 metres from Jebel Fitt over the coast of the Wilayat of Khasab, reaching speeds of up to 80 kph.

