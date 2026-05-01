Beef season two review: Netflix show expands rage from first season into a broader, more layered drama

Anthology series often struggle to justify their continuation, particularly when a first season feels as complete as Beef did. Its exploration of anger, class anxiety and self-destruction was both contained and conclusive.

The second season approaches that challenge by shifting its focus rather than attempting to replicate the show's success, building a new story that retains the same emotional architecture.

The premise once again hinges on a seemingly minor conflict that escalates beyond reason. What begins as a fleeting disagreement between strangers gradually reveals deeper fractures, rooted less in the incident itself than in the lives surrounding it. The writing remains committed to the idea that these outbursts are the result of pressures that have long been building beneath the surface.

Both seasons were created and written by Lee Sung Jin. The second season retains the tonal precision that defined the original, while expanding its scope through a new set of characters. The writing remains tightly structured, favouring character-driven escalation over overt twists.

This chapter introduces a largely new ensemble, led by Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, Cailee Spaeny and Charles Melton, whose performances anchor the shifting dynamics at the centre of the story.

Oscar Isaac is a manager of a luxurious country club that hides many secrets. Photo: Netflix Info

At its core, the season follows two couples whose lives intersect after an incident that quickly spirals into something more consuming. What begins as a brief confrontation grows into a continuing entanglement, drawing in partners, families and colleagues along the way.

As the conflict escalates, the series traces how pride, insecurity and unresolved grievances feed into increasingly destructive choices, with each attempt at control only deepening the situation.

That escalation is set in motion within the confines of an exclusive country club, where the series positions its two couples on opposite ends of the same environment. Josh (Isaac) oversees operations as the club’s general manager, while Lindsay (Mulligan) moves within its social sphere; their strained marriage is shaped by financial pressure and expectation. On the periphery are Ashley (Spaeny), a beverage cart attendant, and her fiance Austin (Melton), who works at the club in a more casual capacity.

The couples in the show go through trials and tribulations that test their relationships and the depth of their love. Photo: Netflix Info

When Ashley and Austin witness a volatile argument between Josh and Lindsay during a visit to return a misplaced wallet, that fragile dynamic shifts. Ashley records part of the encounter before they leave, interpreting what they see as something more serious.

Their decision to hold on to that recording turns a brief interaction into an continuing negotiation. What begins as a means to secure medical care evolves into something more precarious as Ashley is drawn deeper into the workings of the club.

Her promotion, built on a lie, places her in a role she is not equipped to manage, while tying her more closely to the system she attempted to exploit.

Beef - season two Creator: Lee Sung Jin Starring: Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, Cailee Spaeny, Charles Melton Rating: 4/5

At the same time, Josh and Lindsay’s marriage continues to fracture under financial strain and mutual resentment, with those pressures spilling into the club itself.

Josh resorts to increasingly risky measures to manage his debts, while Lindsay asserts control through quieter forms of leverage within the same social environment.

The series allows these actions to accumulate without exaggeration, letting each compromise carry weight. By the end of the opening episodes, the distinction between victim and instigator has already begun to erode, setting the tone for a story shaped by shifting responsibility rather than clear fault.

As the season progresses, that conflict widens in scope. What begins within the confines of a country club expands to involve a Korean cosmetics and plastic surgery conglomerate, along with the family that controls it. The shift is not purely for scale.

It allows the series to extend its core ideas, taking the grudges and cycles of retaliation that defined the first season and placing them within a broader, more complex system.

Charles Melton plays Austin, an aspiring personal trainer. Photo: Netflix Info

This expansion gives the season its purpose. The personal grievances that drive the characters begin to intersect with larger structures shaped by wealth, influence and expectation.

Questions of trust between couples remain central, but they are now tested within environments where power is unevenly distributed, and consequences are harder to contain.

The series also leans more heavily on abstract imagery, using it sparingly but effectively to underline the emotional and psychological states that the characters struggle to articulate.

There is a more overt physicality to this chapter as well. Confrontations escalate into moments of violence, driven by greed, jealousy, anger and, at times, a sense of obligation.

These sequences are not treated as spectacle so much as an extension of the same impulses that fuel the quieter conflicts. They feel like a natural progression rather than a tonal shift.

It is this layering that separates Beef from contemporaries such as The White Lotus. Where the latter often frames its tensions within contained, affluent settings, this season of Beef moves across different social tiers, tracing how individuals from disparate backgrounds collide through circumstance.

The result is less a snapshot of dysfunction in isolation and more an examination of how those fractures carry across class and context.