Six Senses London review: Does a wellness resort in a capital city really work?

For Gulf holidaymakers familiar with Six Senses properties – from Oman's Zighy Bay to Saudi Arabia's Southern Dunes – this latest opening may prompt a double take.

Six Senses London opened its doors on March 1, six years after revealing the project was in the works. The Big Smoke isn't an instinctive fit for a hotel brand known for its luxury wellness resorts in rural settings.

Yet, stepping into the reformed department store and the 109-room hotel doesn't feel misplaced at all.

The welcome

The facade is a notable change from the high street store fronts the lie metres away. Photo: Six Senses London Info

As is the London way, I arrive via the tube. Emerging at Bayswater Station, I walk a few minutes before turning left onto Redan Place and into what feels like another world.

I spot the traditional doormen – unmistakable thanks to their striking attire – and I know I'm in the right place. Inside, 80-foot eucalyptus trees rise up on either side of the entrance. I later find out they are actually sculptures made from real, preserved leaves, which makes sense for the sustainability-focused brand.

The lobby serves less as a clinical waiting room and more as a social meeting point; the restaurant, bar and wellness spaces branch off from this hub seamlessly. After taking it all in, I smoothly check in for my two-night stay.

The history

Before Six Senses set its eyes on this location, it already had a famous name of its own: Whiteleys. It was one of London's first modern department stores, having opened in 1911.

“Many people remember Whiteleys from their childhoods,” Jatin Shastri, Six Senses London's director of marketing and communications, tells me. It's something the hoteliers haven't shied away from in the remaking of the building.

The store's original and now century-old sculptures greet guests as they enter, one representing summer fashion, the other winter style. The Whiteleys' name remains at the entrance and is utilised for the cafe, kitchen and bar.

And most remarkably, the grand spiral staircase, which dominates the lobby. “This was taken apart into thousands of pieces, lengthened by four steps, and restored by hand over six months,” says Shastri.

The suite

The Wesbourne suite is spacious with plenty of room to both rest and socialise. Photo: Six Senses London Info

But plenty of Six Senses newness shines through, too. I head up to room 802, the Westbourne Suite, and the sizeable terrace is the first thing that draws my attention as I make my way inside.

It's furnished with everything from sunbeds and a table and chairs to lamps, rugs, and a Bluetooth speaker, which you can sync to your device or use to play ambient music at the push of a button.

Art Deco designs in muted shades make up the suite interiors. Photo: Six Senses London Info

Inside, there's a spacious kitchen area leading down to a living room with a sofa, chairs, and a TV. Snakes and Ladders is on the coffee table for competitive guests to play, and I'm told each room has one from a selection of games.

The bedroom is spacious and comfortable, with a view of the backstreets of West London. Past the walk-in wardrobe is the terrace-facing bathroom, complete with a giant bath, twin sinks and a walk-in shower with a built-in bench. The sheen is dimmed a little as the water slowly drains from the shower, going against the suite's invitation for leisurely bathing. Long soaks in the tub more than make up for it, however.

Spa and wellness

The Alchemy Bar in another first for the wellness hospitality brand. Photo: Six Senses London Info

Here we arrive at the axis upon which Six Senses London spins. Both the wellness space and offerings are expansive, worthy of more than an after-work pop-in. The entire basement level features 15 treatment rooms, pools and spa facilities, a gym and workout studio, and longevity tech.

Then there's The Alchemy Bar. It's the final place I visit but the one that makes a lasting impression.

While Jade, my plant medicine specialist, is very personable, the session is intense. She delves into my current lifestyle, medical history, and concerns before selecting dried extracts to transform into hydrosols, teas, and supplements. I loved the distinctive offering; the long-term results are yet to be revealed.

The sauna was out of use during my visit, but a sneak peak as the facilities were promising. Photo: Six Senses London Info

Throughout my stay, I also try a lymphatic drainage massage (£290 for 60 minutes), red light therapy and compression therapy, and I undergo a wellness test. It leaves me feeling more like a scientific experiment than a spa guest, with brain-signal trackers taped to my head, but it's reassuring to see that my results are mostly in the green.

There are 15 treatment rooms available in the basement spa. Photo: Six Senses London Info

With a focus on longevity as well as more traditional wellness, another first-floor clinic offers cryotherapy, IV drips, flotation tanks and more to guests. Sessions can be booked individually or utilised as part of a retreat package.

Having looked forward to the sauna and steam, I'm disappointed to learn they are unavailable during my stay, along with the indoor pool, magnesium pool and cold plunge. It's still in the testing phase, however, and a few tweaks need to be made after opening week. I take it as an excuse to return in the future.

The food

The kitchens create new seasonal menus every two weeks. Photo: Six Senses London Info

Compared to what UAE residents are accustomed to, the outlets here are limited: Places, Whiteley's Kitchen, Bar and Cafe and in-room dining.

The former is another debut for the hotel group, a restaurant exclusive to Six Senses' first private members' club. Co-working space, discounts and wellness perks aside, dining at Places is another incentive.

I dine on a selection of dishes that bring a touch of the Levantine to local ingredients – the hummus masabacha served with flatbread (£10), roasted heritage beetroot served with apple cider vinegar and radish (£14) and charred boniato with za'atar, pistachios and coconut (£18). While tucking in, I admire another Whiteleys relic, the ceiling dome. The sun rays and foliage fool me into feeling like I'm al fresco dining. I later return to sip drinks while live jazz musicians play.

A first for the hotel group, Places restaurant is exclusive to its private club members. Photo: Six Senses London Info

Then there's Whiteley's kitchen. Despite its curated offerings, I can't imagine the culinary scene ever feeling stale, as new menus featuring seasonal ingredients are added every two weeks.

During my stay, I tried heritage sourdough (£6), seasonal pickles and ferments (£9), followed by roast leek, wild garlic romesco and walnuts (£22) with crispy smashed potatoes (£9). Drink pairings are provided for each course.

Sustainability

From leftover kitchen peels being transformed into hydrosols for garnishing drinks to responsibly sourced items in boutique shops, sustainability measures go beyond surface level in this big-city offering.

Detail-orientated guests will spot butterfly imagery throughout. “It's our mascot,” Shastri tells me, explaining how each location has its own. “British butterflies are on the decline in terms of numbers. So, we chose them in order to protect them and improve those numbers.” Elements such as the green roof are designed to help them and other pollinators thrive.

The verdict

It might be the UK's first Six Senses, but London is not the brand's first central-city destination, with Milan and Bangkok paving the way – and it pays off.

Despite my scepticism, the wellness resort in the busy capital works. works not only because of its robust offering but also because of its calm ambience. Walking around, I feel a sense of flow between spaces, and it's easy to forget what lies just hundreds of metres away.

I later found out this was intentional; the team onboarded a shaman throughout the build and hired a resident crystal healer with this in mind. Believer or not, the verdict stands: here is a place where Londoners can truly change pace without leaving the city.

The bottom line

Rooms start from £850, including VAT. Check-in is from 3pm and check-out is at noon.

This review was conducted at the invitation of the resort and reflects standards during this time. Services may change in the future