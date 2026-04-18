Dubai’s St Regis The Palm and Radisson Blu Media City announce renovation plans

Two Dubai hotels have announced at least partial closures by the end of the month.

The St Regis Dubai, The Palm, confirmed on Friday that parts of the property will be closed from mid-April as it begins refurbishment works.

While Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City, will close on April 30, as it undergoes a renovation. Catering services will continue until the end of the year, a representative told Hotelier, and the hotel is expected to operate under a different group from 2027.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to delivering an exceptional luxury experience, we have embarked on a refurbishment project,” St Regis, The Palm, said in a message on its website.

“From mid-April 2026, certain areas of the hotel will not be available to guests. However, we continue to deliver a considered range of guest experiences,” it said.

The hotel will not be fully closed but it comes amid a run of hotels announcing closures and refurbishments across the emirate.

Jumeirah Burj Al Arab is set for an 18-month restoration. The hotel has temporarily closed for works led by French interior architect Tristan Auer, who spoke to The National about his plans.

Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort, meanwhile, made the decision to cease operations “following careful consideration and Park Hyatt Dubai will close for renovation in May with a reopening planned for later in the year.