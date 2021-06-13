UK's Boris Johnson: Nato must adapt to new global threats after Covid recovery

Prime minister will address alliance leaders at summit in Brussels on Monday

The Nato headquarters in Brussels. John Thys / AFP
The Nato headquarters in Brussels. John Thys / AFP

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will tell a Nato summit that global collective security must be at the heart of the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Johnson will address world leaders in Brussels on Monday where he will stress the importance of a united and robust alliance to meet the challenges ahead.

The Nato summit is the first since the Covid-19 outbreak and since US President Joe Biden took office five months ago.

Read More

A Turkish Bayraktar TB2 unmanned aircraft lands at Gecitkale Airport in Northern Cyprus. GettyThe changing face of warfare: why Nato needs to talk about unmanned combat drones

“Nato is not just important to the UK’s security, it is our [global] security," Mr Johnson will tell attendees in Brussels.

“Nato owes it to the billion people we keep safe every day to continually adapt and evolve to meet new challenges and face down emerging threats. This will ensure Nato is still the bedrock of global defence for generations to come.”

“As we recover from the global devastation wreaked by the coronavirus pandemic, we need to do so with secure foundations. The peace and stability brought by Nato has underpinned global prosperity for over 70 years and I have every confidence it will continue to do so.”

This year, Britain outlined a major overhaul of its foreign, defence and security policy in the Integrated Review, which underlined Britain's steadfast commitment to the transatlantic alliance and promised a record increase in defence spending with a £24.1 billion ($34bn) investment in its military.

Britain is Europe's leading contributor to Nato and is involved in the deployment of the Carrier Strike Group, which is participating in exercises in the Mediterranean alongside allies before moving on to Indo-China.

In his remarks, the prime minister will voice his support for Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg’s Nato 2030 modernisation initiative, which includes stronger deterrence and security, as well as new policies on climate, cyber defence and preventing sexual violence in conflict zones.

Boris Johnson gestures as he speaks during a news conference on the final day of the Group of Seven leaders summit in England. Bloomberg.
Boris Johnson gestures as he speaks during a news conference on the final day of the Group of Seven leaders summit in England. Bloomberg.

Mr Johnson will underline the need for investment and research to tackle challenges of the future, including the effects of climate change and new threats, such as cyber attacks on national health systems.

The Nato talks come after world leaders converged on Cornwall in south-west England for the G7 summit where they discussed the climate crisis, economic recovery from Covid-19 and other geopolitical issues.

Attendees pledged to deliver one billion doses of coronavirus vaccines in 2021 to the world's least well-off nations and another one billion by the end of 2022.

In a communique, group members pressured China over human rights and the origins of the Covid-19 outbreak.

President Joe Biden said the US re-engaged in world diplomacy at an "extraordinarily collaborative and productive" G7 summit.

"America is back at the table and fully engaged," he said. Nato's mutual defence was a "sacred obligation" and democracies were in a "contest with autocracies", he said.

Mr Biden, who arrived in Europe last week, will visit Brussels on Monday before heading to Geneva for a showdown with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin before heading back to the US.

Published: June 14, 2021 02:30 AM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
Whirling Dervishes of Beyoğlu, Istanbul. Photo: Christopher Wilton-Steer and The Aga Khan Development Network

The pictures and crafts from London's 'Silk Road'

Europe
Ali Jawad always had big sporting dreams. For a boy born with no legs, achieving them in the Paralympic arena was already going to be a challenge - but he could have had no idea back then just how arduous a journey it would be. Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

A man possessed: the guiding light of Paralympian Ali Jawad

Europe
US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden after attending a Sunday service at the Sacred Heart Church in St Ives on the final day of the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall. Bloomberg

Joe Biden dazzles G7 as he cuts fresh US image at coastal summit

World
One of eight billboards by artist Mathilda Della Torre that aims to highlight the suffering of refugees. Buildhollywood

Designer's powerful art project shines spotlight on refugees’ plight across UK

Europe
Kathryn Wainwright is in hotel quarantine after flying to the UK from Abu Dhabi. Courtesy, Kathryn Wainwright

On board first direct flight from Abu Dhabi to Heathrow since UK red list changes

Europe
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
Members of Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq, take part in a parade in Baghdad to mark Quds Day on May 6, 2021. Reuters

Beyond The Headlines: How will Mustafa Al Kadhimi rein in Iraq's militias?
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world
FILE PHOTO: A vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a vaccination center, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronquieres, Belgium April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine safe?
TOPSHOT - This satellite imagery released by Maxar Technologies shows a close up overview of the MV Ever Given container ship and tugboats in the Suez Canal on March 29, 2021. The MV Ever Given was refloated and the Suez Canal reopened on March 29, 2021, sparking relief almost a week after the huge container ship got stuck during a sandstorm and blocked a major artery for global trade. AFP correspondents observed tugboat crews sounding their foghorns in celebration after the Ever Given, a cargo megaship the length of four football fields, was dislodged from the banks of the Suez. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / AFP / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies / - / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Beyond the Headlines: how to stop ships getting stuck in the Suez