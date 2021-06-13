The changing face of warfare: why Nato needs to talk about unmanned combat drones

Alliance can't ignore the development of armed aircraft capable of homing in on fixed targets

Turkey’s Bayraktar TB2 unmanned aircraft lands at Gecitkale Airport in Northern Cyprus. Getty Images
The advancement of unmanned combat drones in several leading nations must be addressed by Nato, senior academics and defence analysts have said.

Alliance chiefs meet on Monday when the growing menace of armed drones programmed with artificial intelligence may not feature high on the agenda, but cannot be ignored for much longer.

Countries such as Turkey, Russia, Britain, China and America are developing advanced unmanned aircraft that can select humans or fixed military targets and launch missiles without a living being’s command. That creates moral, legal and strategic questions.

While the communique is likely to welcome America’s re-engagement and condemn Nato's adversaries, defence experts told The National the drone issue needs to be discussed.

Joe Biden, while serving as US vice-president, speaks to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2016. Getty Images
“Autonomous armed drones are absolutely something that NATO can't ignore any more,” Dr Julie Norman of University College London said. “From what we’ve heard it's something that's going to be a part of the conversation. Leaders are looking at the ‘Nato 2030’ initiative with a view to the new technological changes and threats.”

Putin will very much want to see what's going on behind Biden’s eyes

Dr Alan Mendoza

The ease with which Turkey’s Bayraktar TB2 unmanned aircraft took out Syrian tanks and Armenian armour last year was an “eye-popping” evolution on the battlefield, the defence expert Prof Michael Clarke told The National. “Armed drones are a serious issue and their success has done Turkey's military reputation no end of good. But it has also started to change the balance of thinking about ground forces in Europe.”

One problem is that not all Nato partners favour the autonomous killing machines and Germany in particular has taken a hard line, Jack Watling, of the Rusi think-tank, said the Germans were “locking themselves out” of a system that could take out enemy radars and missiles. “But for how long the Germans can hold their current position is debatable.”

What can Biden do to curb Erdogan's antics?

Turkey, which has more armed drones than the rest of Nato minus the US, provides the alliance with its biggest challenges of late. President Biden hopes to address the country's dangerous foreign ventures and spats with fellow Nato members in a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoga in Geneva, Switzerland on Wednesday.

But there might be little he can do, one expert said. “Realistically, there are very few options you've got within the alliance as to how you deal with a member that's behaving badly,” Dr Alan Mendoza, a Henry Jackson Society director. “Essentially, Nato doesn't really know how to deal with a member that's pulling in Turkey’s direction.”

Resolving Mr Erdogan’s antics will be one of many tasks for Mr Biden as he seeks to restore unity to an alliance battered by former president Donald Trump’s fitful actions that undermined European confidence in the US as a steadfast ally.

Mr Biden is not soft, ordering the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan and continuing to press for greater European defence spending.

“There have been strong messages to Europe that Biden is not going to be a pushover just because he's not Trump,” Prof Clarke said, a view with which Dr Mendoza agreed.

“It turns out that Biden isn't as munificent as the Europeans would have hoped,” he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will have the opportunity to size up the US leader after his curiously dominant relationship with Mr Trump.

Mr Biden is likely to continue his robust approach questioning Russia’s continued cyber attacks, Ukraine skirmishes and human rights abuse.

“Putin will very much want to see what's going on behind Biden’s eyes, because all sorts of things occur when two world leaders of substantial weight meet,” Dr Mendoza said. “If Biden is prepared to give a strong message and say, ‘look, I don't want conflict but if you're prepared to foist conflict upon us we will respond in a very strong way’, that may send a message to Putin that this guy, unlike the last, is a bit more serious towards me. Maybe that will temper his behaviour.”

America could attempt to keep Russia’s arms mission in check with a view to resurrecting the intermediate missile arms treaty. “The Biden administration is going to be much harder on Russia than Trump was ever prepared to be,” Prof Clarke said.

Perhaps Mr Putin will retort with a pointed remark on US withdrawal from Afghanistan, with the Taliban ascendant despite 20 years of war. It will certainly be an issue Nato addresses as by September 11 its 7,500 troops will have departed alongside 2,500 Americans.

Preparations at the Villa la Grange in Geneva, Switzerland, which will be the scene of a meeting between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin. EPA
“What comes next in Afghanistan will be very important ... will it still be a formal Nato mission or something more flexible?” said Sarah Raine of the IISS London think tank. “Until the US has clarified its plans in Afghanistan, it will be very hard to get concrete measures in place.”

She said China, which is in "Nato’s area interest in multiple different ways”, would also be addressed in the communique, possibly with some hostility.

In the broader strategic picture, the issue of autonomous armed drones will not take centre stage but it can’t be ignored for much longer, the experts say, as it’s a significant feature in the changing face of warfare.

“We will sharpen our technological edge,” Jens Stoltenberg, Nato’s Secretary General promised at a press conference on Friday without referencing drones. He added that the summit would agree an “ambitious agenda” with decisions taken on the “operational domains of cyber and space”.

“We should also see Nato focus on cyber attacks, cyber security, sharpening its technological edge and awareness of the changing nature of threats, especially from China and Russia,” said Julie Norma, lecturer in international relations at London University.

“Nato just needs to look at what the future of war or peace is,” Dr Mendoza said. “How do you preserve the peace? Because those are the big questions that Nato hasn't been very good at addressing of late.”

He said Nato's relevance was through its ability to “stand up for its members in the face of aggression” and get the best equipment “to maintain the quality of edge and to make sure that others are attracted to its side of the argument rather than those of its adversaries”.

Key for Nato, and more importantly for Mr Biden before he meets Mr Putin and enters discussions on the Iran nuclear agreement, will be presenting a united front.

“This Nato communique is an important one,” Prof Clarke said. “Biden is very vigorous, behaving like a young president and a man in a hurry for all sorts of reasons. The Americans are absolutely committed to Nato but only if the Europeans really step up and Biden won’t allow them to remain cosy.”

