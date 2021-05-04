IPL cricket is suspended – why did it take so long?

Is it a case of "too little, too late" or "better late than never"? The answer, in the context of Tuesday's indefinite suspension of the Indian Premier League, depends on how optimistic or pessimistic one is about life. But the decision to call off the world's richest cricket competition midway through the season, at a time when the coronavirus pandemic is devastating the country in which it is being held, is the right one. And that is what's important, both for India and the game itself.

In February, the number of Covid-19 cases in India began rising, with infections averaging at about 10,000 per day. The situation worsened in April due to several factors, ranging from irresponsible behaviour among the public to the government’s lack of preparedness for a predictable “second wave”. Election rallies, religious festivals and other social gatherings were all held, many of which became superspreader events. Behind the aggregate figures – 20 million people infected and 222,000 dead – are soul-crushing stories of people dying on the streets, sometimes outside hospitals.

Amid this unprecedented crisis, it has puzzled many to see live cricket being broadcast on television from stadiums inside the country. Many within the cricket fraternity and outside have questioned the rationale for the BCCI, the competition organiser, kicking off the season, which started on April 9, in the first place. Even though the tournament was being staged inside bio-secure bubbles, criticism grew louder over the fact it was being held in cities most affected by the pandemic, particularly Delhi.

According to some, ambulances and fully kitted-out mobile-testing centres commissioned to look after the eight competing teams and organisers could no doubt have been activated instead for the public good. Cricket writer and podcaster Siddhartha Vaidyanathan put it best on Twitter, when he said: “A national tragedy is a time for every single resource. Players are being tested every other day. Ambulances wait outside stadiums. Police requirement. These are resources that can save lives. And every life matters.”

Even if going ahead with the IPL was justified – it was surely a welcome distraction for many, at first – its continuation up to this point has been criticised for appearing "tone deaf". In a searing piece for the Hindustan Times, veteran journalist Sharda Ugra wrote: "The IPL plays itself out nightly on our TV screens. Bubble-wrapped into tone deafness in a persistent, foghorn blast for its many sponsors every five minutes, rather than any quiet, measured acknowledgement of the suffering outside its gates."

Indeed, could the presentation have reflected the sombre national mood, by way of mellower live commentary, more thoughtful product placements and regular in-stadia announcements acknowledging the suffering? Absolutely.

Ugra's point has rankled many cricket fans who follow European club football. Some have pointed, with a measure of envy, to the amount of time, money and effort clubs such as Manchester City have invested in the communities they are part of, especially in these hard times.

This may be akin to comparing apples with oranges, however. For, unlike club football, franchise cricket is not played continually throughout the year. Which leaves teams in the IPL and other competitions around the world with much less time and fewer financial resources to plough back into the cities or regions they claim to represent. Surely though, they can follow the lead of one IPL team – Rajasthan Royals – which announced a $1 million contribution towards Covid-19 relief.

As a former sports journalist who covered the game for more than a decade, I often sympathise with cricketers, for we can hardly fathom the pressures they play under, both on and off the field. Indian players, in particular, are always hectored by fans to show more social consciousness and have an opinion on all matters. Yet the radio silence on this matter from some top cricketers, including Indian national team captain Virat Kohli and his deputy, Rohit Sharma, have befuddled me and so many others. This contrasts wildly with India's footballers and other athletes who have provided funds and their own social media accounts to help amplify urgent requests for medial aid.

Kohli's wife, Bollywood star Anushka Sharma, has announced she is starting a "movement", alongside her husband, to eradicate Covid-19. But, the fact that a normally vociferous Kohli has thus far said so little about the current crisis has led to speculation that he is simply showing fealty to the BCCI, the world's richest and most powerful cricket board, and its flagship product, the IPL.

Quote Sport needs a narrative that reflects the society it is meant to serve in order to succeed

True or not, however, none of this is likely to damage the IPL brand, for cricket will continue to be a national pastime. Besides, since its inception in 2008, the tournament has constantly polarised public opinion. Even today, it provokes debate between purists, who prefer the game to be played and presented in a more traditional way, and new-age fans who love its breezy format, franchise model and glitzy presentation.

Many have pointed out that the IPL provides scores of little-known, up-and-coming players with the platform to succeed and financial compensations they would otherwise not have received had they only plied their trade in the country’s more established but poorer domestic competitions. This is true, even if the naysayers scoff at the rich and famous franchise owners, some of whom have had no prior association with the sport. Even those who call the IPL a “Mickey Mouse tournament” that serves only to dilute cricket’s quality and competitiveness concede this fact.

If nothing else, the IPL reminds all Indians that their country, which boasts having the globe's largest cricket economy, commands the world's attention and perhaps even respect.

Which is probably why, despite the broader scope of the debate this time, it is instructive that the IPL was suspended not due to unfavourable public opinion – more than half the viewers opposed it, according to one poll – but because infections were reported inside some of its bubbles.

That said, more than anything else, sport needs a narrative that reflects the society it is meant to serve in order to succeed. Was Indian cricket even cognisant of the tragedy unfolding around it over the past month? That’s for its custodians to reflect on during their time off.

Chitrabhanu Kadalayil is an assistant comment editor at The National

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Friday (UAE kick-off times) Cologne v Hoffenheim (11.30pm) Saturday Hertha Berlin v RB Leipzig (6.30pm) Schalke v Fortuna Dusseldof (6.30pm) Mainz v Union Berlin (6.30pm) Paderborn v Augsburg (6.30pm) Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund (9.30pm) Sunday Borussia Monchengladbach v Werder Bremen (4.30pm) Wolfsburg v Bayer Leverkusen (6.30pm) SC Freiburg v Eintracht Frankfurt (9on)

About Krews Founder: Ahmed Al Qubaisi Based: Abu Dhabi Founded: January 2019 Number of employees: 10 Sector: Technology/Social media Funding to date: Estimated $300,000 from Hub71 in-kind support

FIXTURES (all times UAE) Sunday

Brescia v Lazio (3.30pm)

SPAL v Verona (6pm)

Genoa v Sassuolo (9pm)

AS Roma v Torino (11.45pm) Monday

Bologna v Fiorentina (3.30pm)

AC Milan v Sampdoria (6pm)

Juventus v Cagliari (6pm)

Atalanta v Parma (6pm)

Lecce v Udinese (9pm)

Napoli v Inter Milan (11.45pm)

Playing records of the top 10 in 2017 How many games the top 10 have undertaken in the 2017 ATP season 1. Rafael Nadal 58 (49-9) 2. Andy Murray 35 (25-10) 3. Roger Federer 38 (35-3) 4. Stan Wawrinka 37 (26-11) 5. Novak Djokovic 40 (32-8) 6. Alexander Zverev 60 (46-14) 7. Marin Cilic 43 (29-14) 8. Dominic Thiem 60 (41-19) 9. Grigor Dimitrov 48 (34-14) 10. Kei Nishikori 43 (30-13)

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

Nick's journey in numbers Countries so far: 85 Flights: 149 Steps: 3.78 million Calories: 220,000 Floors climbed: 2,000 Donations: GPB37,300 Prostate checks: 5 Blisters: 15 Bumps on the head: 2 Dog bites: 1

About Okadoc Date started: Okadoc, 2018 Founder/CEO: Fodhil Benturquia Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Healthcare Size: (employees/revenue) 40 staff; undisclosed revenues recording “double-digit” monthly growth Funding stage: Series B fundraising round to conclude in February Investors: Undisclosed

How to invest in gold Investors can tap into the gold price by purchasing physical jewellery, coins and even gold bars, but these need to be stored safely and possibly insured. A cheaper and more straightforward way to benefit from gold price growth is to buy an exchange-traded fund (ETF). Most advisers suggest sticking to “physical” ETFs. These hold actual gold bullion, bars and coins in a vault on investors’ behalf. Others do not hold gold but use derivatives to track the price instead, adding an extra layer of risk. The two biggest physical gold ETFs are SPDR Gold Trust and iShares Gold Trust. Another way to invest in gold’s success is to buy gold mining stocks, but Mr Gravier says this brings added risks and can be more volatile. “They have a serious downside potential should the price consolidate.” Mr Kyprianou says gold and gold miners are two different asset classes. “One is a commodity and the other is a company stock, which means they behave differently.” Mining companies are a business, susceptible to other market forces, such as worker availability, health and safety, strikes, debt levels, and so on. “These have nothing to do with gold at all. It means that some companies will survive, others won’t.” By contrast, when gold is mined, it just sits in a vault. “It doesn’t even rust, which means it retains its value,” Mr Kyprianou says. You may already have exposure to gold miners in your portfolio, say, through an international ETF or actively managed mutual fund. You could spread this risk with an actively managed fund that invests in a spread of gold miners, with the best known being BlackRock Gold & General. It is up an incredible 55 per cent over the past year, and 240 per cent over five years. As always, past performance is no guide to the future.

The specs: 2017 Lotus Evora Sport 410 Price, base / as tested Dh395,000 / Dh420,000 Engine 3.5L V6 Transmission Six-speed manual Power 410hp @ 7,000rpm Torque 420Nm @ 3,500rpm Fuel economy, combined 9.7L / 100km

