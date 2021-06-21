Questions Belgium has to answer following the death of soldier Jurgen Conings

Concerns remain over the extent of far-right extremism in the Belgian military

The death of the fugitive soldier Jurgen Conings has relieved immediate fears of an armed attack by an anti-vaccine extremist but questions remain for the Belgian authorities about right-wing activity in the forces, vetting and security.

How was he able to secure his arsenal?

Conings had been the target of a huge manhunt since leaving his home near the Dutch border on May 17 with a cache of weaponry, including anti-tank rockets and a sub-machine gun taken from an army base.

He left notes at his home for his partner and the police in which he made threats against virologist Marc Van Ranst, a prominent Covid-19 expert in Belgium, and other unspecified figures.

Rocket launchers and ammunition taken from the base were found in his abandoned car near Dilsen, in western Germany, but police believe he was still heavily armed. A shotgun, a handgun, an axe, a knife and ammunition were found next to his body.

De Standaard reported that he was disciplined twice in 2020 for previous threats against Mr Van Ranst which led to a demotion, but nonetheless allowed him clearance to the armoury.

The security of the military base and the ease with which the arms were removed pose uncomfortable questions for the forces.

How was a right-wing extremist able to continue in the forces?

The soldier, a specialist marksman, was flagged as a serious threat by the security services three months before he went missing.

He was one of a number of soldiers on a watchlist, for being a “potentially violent extremist”, but little action appears to have been taken against him.

Top brass seemed unaware of the situation. The military only moved to discharge him for unauthorised absence after he went missing in June, according to Belgian media reports.

Read More

Belgium police cordon off the area where the body of Jurgen Conings was found. AFPVirologist threatened by fugitive Belgian soldier sends sympathy to his bereaved family

The far-right party Vlaams Belang admitted that he was a member in 2020 but said that it did not renew his membership. The party said it could not be held responsible for the actions of its former members.

During the hunt for Conings a number of high-profile figures from the extreme right were investigated after giving their support to the renegade soldier.

Was he a lone figure – or did he have support?

He was known to have connections with former soldier Tomas Boutens, who was jailed for five years in 2014 for membership of a neo-Nazi group. Boutens’ home was searched during the operation to find Conings.

In a sign of widespread anti-vaccine scepticism in Germany, a Facebook group supporting Conings garnered some 50,000 supporters before being banned and switching to Telegram.

Dr Van Ranst himself infiltrated one online support group for the fugitive soldier on Telegram and poked fun at its members before leaving.

A number of small protests and marches in support of the fugitive continued while the search for Conings continued, with one culminating in an anti-Covid lockdown protest in Brussels.

Belgium has long been dogged by coalition chaos in a country divided by region and language. Tortuously long political talks in 2020 to form a new coalition government saw control of the Covid-19 crisis handed over to scientists – who then became targets for anger over handling of the pandemic.

How did Conings die?

Investigators said the likely cause of death was suicide, but it remains unclear how soon he died after going missing, and why the body was not found earlier.

Family members of Conings expressed doubt that he killed himself after a hunt involving hundreds of soldiers in the area. An official report into his death is unlikely to allay the suspicions of his supporters and conspiracy theorists who are suspicious of the Belgian government.

Updated: June 21, 2021 07:11 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, July 19, 2020. Eid Al Adha Corniche lights. Victor Besa / The National Section: NA Reporter:

Eid Al Adha 2021: when will the holiday begin in the UAE?

Heritage
An Iraqi worker is seen during the reconstruction of the "Al Hadba" leaning minaret in Mosul’s war-ravaged old town, on December 15, 2019. AFP

Four years after ISIS, reconstruction of Mosul sites remains a priority

Iraq
Regent's flagship seaglider vehicle aims to safely transport commercial passengers by 2025. Courtesy Regent

Why commuting in a flying ferry between Abu Dhabi and Dubai might one day be possible

Travel
Yahsat, a Mubadala-owned satellites operator, plans to list 30% of its shares on the ADX. Courtesy: Mubadala

Mubadala's Yahsat plans to sell at least 30% of shares in Abu Dhabi IPO

Business
The new Land Cruiser 300 with Abu Dhabi Police signage. Photo: Al Futtaim

Dubai and Abu Dhabi police forces get Toyota's 2022 Land Cruiser

Transport
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JULY 26: Turkish Prime Minister and Presidential Candidate Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) in action at the exhibition match played after the opening of the football stadium named Basaksehir Fatih Terim in Istanbul, Turkey on July 26, 2014. Fatih Terim is currently the Technical Director of Turkish National Team. (Photo by Kayhan Ozer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Turkish president meddling in football?
Members of Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq, take part in a parade in Baghdad to mark Quds Day on May 6, 2021. Reuters

Beyond The Headlines: How will Mustafa Al Kadhimi rein in Iraq's militias?
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world
FILE PHOTO: A vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a vaccination center, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronquieres, Belgium April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine safe?