Questions Belgium has to answer following the death of soldier Jurgen Conings

The death of the fugitive soldier Jurgen Conings has relieved immediate fears of an armed attack by an anti-vaccine extremist but questions remain for the Belgian authorities about right-wing activity in the forces, vetting and security.

How was he able to secure his arsenal?

Conings had been the target of a huge manhunt since leaving his home near the Dutch border on May 17 with a cache of weaponry, including anti-tank rockets and a sub-machine gun taken from an army base.

He left notes at his home for his partner and the police in which he made threats against virologist Marc Van Ranst, a prominent Covid-19 expert in Belgium, and other unspecified figures.

Rocket launchers and ammunition taken from the base were found in his abandoned car near Dilsen, in western Germany, but police believe he was still heavily armed. A shotgun, a handgun, an axe, a knife and ammunition were found next to his body.

De Standaard reported that he was disciplined twice in 2020 for previous threats against Mr Van Ranst which led to a demotion, but nonetheless allowed him clearance to the armoury.

The security of the military base and the ease with which the arms were removed pose uncomfortable questions for the forces.

How was a right-wing extremist able to continue in the forces?

The soldier, a specialist marksman, was flagged as a serious threat by the security services three months before he went missing.

He was one of a number of soldiers on a watchlist, for being a “potentially violent extremist”, but little action appears to have been taken against him.

Top brass seemed unaware of the situation. The military only moved to discharge him for unauthorised absence after he went missing in June, according to Belgian media reports.

The far-right party Vlaams Belang admitted that he was a member in 2020 but said that it did not renew his membership. The party said it could not be held responsible for the actions of its former members.

During the hunt for Conings a number of high-profile figures from the extreme right were investigated after giving their support to the renegade soldier.

Was he a lone figure – or did he have support?

He was known to have connections with former soldier Tomas Boutens, who was jailed for five years in 2014 for membership of a neo-Nazi group. Boutens’ home was searched during the operation to find Conings.

In a sign of widespread anti-vaccine scepticism in Germany, a Facebook group supporting Conings garnered some 50,000 supporters before being banned and switching to Telegram.

Dr Van Ranst himself infiltrated one online support group for the fugitive soldier on Telegram and poked fun at its members before leaving.

A number of small protests and marches in support of the fugitive continued while the search for Conings continued, with one culminating in an anti-Covid lockdown protest in Brussels.

Belgium has long been dogged by coalition chaos in a country divided by region and language. Tortuously long political talks in 2020 to form a new coalition government saw control of the Covid-19 crisis handed over to scientists – who then became targets for anger over handling of the pandemic.

How did Conings die?

Investigators said the likely cause of death was suicide, but it remains unclear how soon he died after going missing, and why the body was not found earlier.

Family members of Conings expressed doubt that he killed himself after a hunt involving hundreds of soldiers in the area. An official report into his death is unlikely to allay the suspicions of his supporters and conspiracy theorists who are suspicious of the Belgian government.