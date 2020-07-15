Teenager dies from bubonic plague in Mongolia

The boy, 15, contracted the disease from a marmot, health officials say

Jul 15, 2020

A 15-year-old boy died of bubonic plague in western Mongolia, the country’s national news agency reported.

The Health Ministry said tests confirmed the teenager died of the plague, which he contracted from an infected marmot, according to the Montsame News Agency.

The case prompted the Mongolian government to impose a quarantine on part of Gobi-Altai province.

Montsame said 15 people who had contact with the boy were isolated.

The disease, which humans can contract from fleas on infected animals or through contact with contaminated fluid or tissue from an animal that died from the disease, attacks the lymph nodes, leading to swelling, pain and pus formation.

Between 50 and 60 per cent of cases are fatal if left untreated, but it is easily cured by common antibiotics.

Bubonic plague: should we be worried?
'It was a voluntary quarantine': How one English village cut itself off to prevent the spread of plague

In an unrelated case in neighbouring China, a patient who was infected with plague in the northern region of Inner Mongolia is improving, according to China’s official Xinhua News Agency.

It said 15 people who had close contact with the patient were released from quarantine on Sunday. The agency said the government ended its top-level emergency response.

An official announcement earlier said a warning for the public in the Bayannur region of Inner Mongolia to avoid eating marmot and to report dead animals would last through the end of 2020.

Shooting Ghosts: A U.S. Marine, a Combat Photographer, and Their Journey Back from War by Thomas J. Brennan and Finbarr O’Reilly

Abu Dhabi GP schedule

Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm

Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm

Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm

INDIA SQUAD

Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj and Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper)

Rooney's club record

At Everton Appearances: 77; Goals: 17

At Manchester United Appearances: 559; Goals: 253

The 12 breakaway clubs

England

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur

Italy
AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus

Spain
Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

How Islam's view of posthumous transplant surgery changed

Transplants from the deceased have been carried out in hospitals across the globe for decades, but in some countries in the Middle East, including the UAE, the practise was banned until relatively recently.

Opinion has been divided as to whether organ donations from a deceased person is permissible in Islam.

The body is viewed as sacred, during and after death, thus prohibiting cremation and tattoos.

One school of thought viewed the removal of organs after death as equally impermissible.

That view has largely changed, and among scholars and indeed many in society, to be seen as permissible to save another life.

