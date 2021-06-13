Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,969 new cases and 1,946 recoveries

Two patients died in the 24-hour reporting period

The UAE reported 1,969 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, taking the country’s total number of infections to 597,986.

Health authorities said another 1,946 patients beat the virus, as recoveries climbed to 577,234.

Fatalities stand at 1,726, after two patients died in the 24-hour reporting period.

There are 19,026 active cases in the country.

The Emirates carried out 217,849 coronavirus tests in the past 24 hours and has performed more than 53 million since the beginning of the outbreak in January 2020.

Government data showed 13.78 million vaccine doses have been administered across the country since the inoculation campaign began in December.

In Dubai, health authorities said two-thirds of the eligible population has now received both doses of a coronavirus vaccine.

Coronavirus outbreak

A nurse conducts a nasal swab test on a UAE government employee. Victor Besa / The National.Latest updates

Two-thirds of Dubai residents have received both Covid-19 vaccine doses

Dr Alawi Alsheikh Ali, deputy director-general of the Dubai Health Authority, said 83 per cent of the eligible population have received the first dose and 64 per cent have had the second.

He repeated that people who have not received a vaccine were more likely to suffer severe Covid-19 symptoms.

New figures from the authority showed that 90 per cent of all Covid-19 patients admitted to intensive care units in Dubai hospitals were unvaccinated.

Eight out of 10 people who tested positive for Covid-19 were unvaccinated.

Updated: June 13, 2021 02:59 PM

