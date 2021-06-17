Man falls to death from apartment balcony in Sharjah after fleeing mass brawl

Sharjah Police arrest group of men involved in the fracas

A police investigation was launched after a man fell to his death from an apartment balcony in Sharjah following a mass brawl.

The date of the incident was not released.

Sharjah Police said the deceased had attempted to flee the first-floor property when fighting started between a group of men.

The Asian man hit his head on the ground after falling from the balcony.

Medical reports stated he died from internal bleeding as a result of a head injury.

Police arrested the group of men involved in the brawl.

They have been referred to public prosecution.

The force did not reveal the number of people arrested.

A statement revealed all of the men were from Africa but did not specify their nationality.

The age and nationality of the deceased were not disclosed.

Published: June 17, 2021 03:37 PM

