Brisbane edges closer to securing 2032 Olympic Games

While debate has raged over whether the Tokyo Olympics should go ahead this year, Brisbane has been moving closer to securing the hosting rights for the 2032 Summer Games - a deal that could be sealed as early as July.

Australian Olympic chief John Coates said at the weekend that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) was completing due diligence on the bid before it was presented to the body's Executive Board.

"The reality is this: For Brisbane and Queensland, the bell for the last lap has rung, we have final hurdles to clear before the tape is breasted," Coates told the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC)'s Annual General Meeting on Saturday.

Brisbane has been the beneficiary of new IOC rules on bidding for the Olympics aimed at reducing the once astronomical cost of the process for aspirant cities.

After it was identified as a "preferred candidate" in February, the stakeholders in the bid, which will encompass the southeastern region of the state of Queensland, entered "targeted dialogue" with the IOC.

"The IOC has parked the other cities," Coates said after the AGM. "If we fell over, they would have an opportunity again."

Last month's commitment from the Australian government to split the infrastructure costs 50-50 with local government allowed Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to forward the necessary financial guarantees to the IOC.

After the due diligence phase, the next step towards Brisbane joining Melbourne (1956) and Sydney (2000) as Australia's Olympic host cities will be a vote of the Executive Board, which next meets on Wednesday and again on June 8.

As a vice-president, Coates sits on the Executive Board but will be recused from that vote, which will decide whether the decision to award the Games to Brisbane will be put to a full session of the IOC.

A key figure in the successful bid for the Sydney Games, Coates's first attempt to bring the sporting spectacular to Australia was as part of Brisbane's 1992 bid, which was one of five which lost out to Barcelona in a 1986 vote.

As a seasoned bid campaigner, Coates was cautious about predictions that Brisbane could be declared hosts on July 20 at the IOC session in Tokyo ahead of the delayed 2020 Olympics.

"I won't speculate on that because we've got to come through the due diligence. It has to go to the IOC Executive Board, and they'll decide," he said.

THE DETAILS Director: Milan Jhaveri

Producer: Emmay Entertainment and T-Series

Cast: John Abraham, Manoj Bajpayee

Rating: 2/5

Tips to keep your car cool Place a sun reflector in your windshield when not driving

Park in shaded or covered areas

Add tint to windows

Wrap your car to change the exterior colour

Pick light interiors - choose colours such as beige and cream for seats and dashboard furniture

Avoid leather interiors as these absorb more heat

MATCH INFO Inter Milan 2 (Vecino 65', Barella 83') Verona 1 (Verre 19' pen)

Who is Tim-Berners Lee? Sir Tim Berners-Lee was born in London in a household of mathematicians and computer scientists. Both his mother, Mary Lee, and father, Conway, were early computer scientists who worked on the Ferranti 1 - the world's first commercially-available, general purpose digital computer. Sir Tim studied Physics at the University of Oxford and held a series of roles developing code and building software before moving to Switzerland to work for Cern, the European Particle Physics laboratory. He developed the worldwide web code as a side project in 1989 as a global information-sharing system. After releasing the first web code in 1991, Cern made it open and free for all to use. Sir Tim now campaigns for initiatives to make sure the web remains open and accessible to all.

Cracks in the Wall Ben White, Pluto Press

The First Monday in May

Director: Andrew Rossi

Starring: Anna Wintour, Karl Lagerfeld, John Paul Gaultier, Rihanna

Three stars

What drives subscription retailing? Once the domain of newspaper home deliveries, subscription model retailing has combined with e-commerce to permeate myriad products and services. The concept has grown tremendously around the world and is forecast to thrive further, according to UnivDatos Market Insights’ report on recent and predicted trends in the sector. The global subscription e-commerce market was valued at $13.2 billion (Dh48.5bn) in 2018. It is forecast to touch $478.2bn in 2025, and include the entertainment, fitness, food, cosmetics, baby care and fashion sectors. The report says subscription-based services currently constitute “a small trend within e-commerce”. The US hosts almost 70 per cent of recurring plan firms, including leaders Dollar Shave Club, Hello Fresh and Netflix. Walmart and Sephora are among longer established retailers entering the space. UnivDatos cites younger and affluent urbanites as prime subscription targets, with women currently the largest share of end-users. That’s expected to remain unchanged until 2025, when women will represent a $246.6bn market share, owing to increasing numbers of start-ups targeting women. Personal care and beauty occupy the largest chunk of the worldwide subscription e-commerce market, with changing lifestyles, work schedules, customisation and convenience among the chief future drivers.

