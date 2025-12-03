President Sheikh Mohamed meets Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in Abu Dhabi

President Sheikh Mohamed and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos held talks in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday aimed at harnessing advanced technology to improve education, health care and the economy.

The two men discussed efforts to strengthen partnerships in innovation, artificial intelligence and other forms of cutting-edge technology to drive progress in the vital sectors and improve quality of life.

Mr Bezos, the billionaire entrepreneur who started the technology, streaming and e-commerce company Amazon in 1994 and remains its executive chairman, hailed the UAE's enterprising approach to embracing future technology to support societal development.

The meeting at Qasr Al Shati was attended by Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology Council (AIATC), Khaldoun Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, and several senior officials.

Sheikh Tahnoon previously met Mr Bezos along with Tesla founder and X owner Elon Musk to focus on “strategies to strengthen collaborative efforts” in artificial intelligence. Sheikh Tahnoun held talks with the business leaders as part of Sheikh Mohamed's official visit to the US in September last year.