Why won’t my Spotify Wrapped 2025 load?

Spotify Wrapped is expected to go live globally on December 3, but many users are already asking the same question: why won’t it load?

Each year, Wrapped’s launch brings a surge of traffic as millions try to open their personalised story at the same time. In previous years, that demand has caused slow loading, blank screens or error messages such as “Something went wrong” and “Story not available”, particularly in the first few hours after release.

Spotify has not announced any issues this morning, and there is no confirmed staggered roll-out. However, Wrapped does not always appear for all users at the same moment.

The feature may take time to propagate across regions, devices and app versions, which can make it seem like some accounts are “late” to receive it.

There are a few troubleshooting steps that typically help. Update Spotify to the latest version, fully close and reopen the app, or access Wrapped on mobile rather than desktop – it usually appears there first.

Some users also report that clearing the cache on IOS or Android resolves blank screens.

Spotify Wrapped gives users a review of the songs and artists they've listened to most. Photo: Spotify

If Wrapped still doesn’t load, it may simply not be available to your account yet. In previous years, most users have been able to view it once the initial traffic spike settles and the feature pushes out universally.

If you don't have Spotify, that does not mean you're going to miss out on the fun, of course. Wrapped’s popularity has also helped reshape how streaming and media platforms approach “year-in-review” features. Several services have introduced similar recap features in response – turning the annual wrap-up into a broader industry trend.

YouTube Music and YouTube have both rolled out their “Recap” for 2025: the former summarises listening history, the latter offers a review of users’ video-watching habits.

Apple Music continues to offer its own year-end summary feature, Apple Music Replay, the 2025 edition of which has already become available ahead of Spotify’s Wrapped. Tidal, another streaming service, also offers a year-in-review feature. In the region, apps such as Anghami offer a similar function.

For many users, these features have become a personal stamp – a way of turning “what I listened to” or “what I watched” into public identity. So if you're wondering when Spotify Wrapped has launched – check your friends' social media stories.

If you want to access your wrapped directly without the app, it's available through the Spotify Wrapped site.