Tokyo's Olympic Stadium hosts track and field test event - in pictures

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Test Event - Athletics Athletes are seen with pole vaults before competing in their event at the morning session of the Athletics test event at Tokyo's Olympic Stadium. Reuters (Reuters)

Hundreds of athletes, including US sprinter Justin Gatlin, participated in a test event at the Olympic Stadium on Sunday, as organisers fine-tuned operations and practiced Covid-19 countermeasures with under three months to go before the Tokyo Games begin.

No spectators were present in the stadium, where the Olympics opening and closing ceremonies will be held, as Tokyo remains under a state of emergency to tame a rise in coronavirus infections.

Sunday's event, involving 420 athletes, including nine from abroad, was split into morning and evening sessions with Gatlin on the start list for the 100-metre in the evening.

Despite the state of emergency, organisers have operated more than 11 test events since last month with no reported coronavirus cases resulting.

Four of those of events – volleyball, diving, marathon and Sunday's athletics

– included athletes from abroad.

Opinion surveys have shown that most Japanese oppose holding the Games this summer due to worries about the pandemic. Athletes, however, want the Games to go forward.

"People are really worried about people coming from overseas as coronavirus variants are spreading, but as an athlete I want the Olympics to be held with people from various countries running," said Suzuha Kobari, after participating in the women's 100-metre in the morning session.

Japanese rhythmic gymnast Nanami Takenaka said at a separate test event the previous day she understood there were opposing views, but that gave her team an extra reason to bring cheer through their performances.

"We'll focus on the things that we can do and when the Olympics are held we want to give our best performance so that people can smile and feel glad they took place," she said.

Sunday's morning session also included the men's shot put, the women's triple jump and the women's 200 metre.

The evening session is to include several events including finals for the pole vault, high jump, javelin throw and the men's 100 metre.

SRI LANKS ODI SQUAD Perera (capt), Mendis, Gunathilaka, de Silva, Nissanka, Shanaka, Bandara, Hasaranga, Udana, Dananjaya, Dickwella, Chameera, Mendis, Fernando, Sandakan, Karunaratne, Fernando, Fernando.

'THE WORST THING YOU CAN EAT' Trans fat is typically found in fried and baked goods, but you may be consuming more than you think. Powdered coffee creamer, microwave popcorn and virtually anything processed with a crust is likely to contain it, as this guide from Mayo Clinic outlines: Baked goods - Most cakes, cookies, pie crusts and crackers contain shortening, which is usually made from partially hydrogenated vegetable oil. Ready-made frosting is another source of trans fat. Snacks - Potato, corn and tortilla chips often contain trans fat. And while popcorn can be a healthy snack, many types of packaged or microwave popcorn use trans fat to help cook or flavour the popcorn. Fried food - Foods that require deep frying — french fries, doughnuts and fried chicken — can contain trans fat from the oil used in the cooking process. Refrigerator dough - Products such as canned biscuits and cinnamon rolls often contain trans fat, as do frozen pizza crusts. Creamer and margarine - Nondairy coffee creamer and stick margarines also may contain partially hydrogenated vegetable oils.

The biog Name: Younis Al Balooshi Nationality: Emirati Education: Doctorate degree in forensic medicine at the University of Bonn Hobbies: Drawing and reading books about graphic design

