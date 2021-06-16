Watch: France's Paul Pogba removes beer bottle from Euro 2020 press conference

France midfielder Paul Pogba removed a bottle of Heineken beer bottle that had been placed in front of him at a Euro 2020 news conference on Tuesday, a day after Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo moved aside Coca-Cola bottles in a similar set-up.

Pogba, a Muslim, removed the bottle and placed it on the ground when he sat down to speak to the media after being named man of the match in France's 1-0 Group F win over Germany in Munich.

After #POR captain Cristiano Ronaldo and his Coca Cola removal, #FRA’s Paul Pogba makes sure there’s no Heineken on display 🍺 #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/U9Bf5evJcl — Sacha Pisani (@Sachk0) June 16, 2021

Heineken, who are one of the official sponsors of Euro 2020, have yet to comment on the incident.

On Monday, Ronaldo removed two bottles of Coca-Cola at a news conference to speak about the upcoming Hungary match and held up a bottle of water shouting "Agua" in Portuguese.

Pogba is not the first Mulsim sportsperson to openly display their reluctance towards promoting or being involved in any celebration involving alcohol.

England cricketers Moeen Ali and Rashid Khan fled from champagne celebrations, when England lifted the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Others, including former South Africa Test batsman Hashim Amla, have previously refused to wear alcoholic branding on their kits.