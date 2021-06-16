Goal-machine Cristiano Ronaldo sets Euro record. Here are 53 others he holds - in pictures

11 - Cristiano Ronaldo's two goals in a 3-0 win over Hungary in their opening match of Euro 2020 saw him surpass Michel Platini's record of nine at the continental championship. EPA
770 - Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick in Juventus' 3-1 win over Cagliari on Sunday, March 14 saw him surpass Pele's official record tally of goals for both club and country. AFP
12 - Cristiano Ronaldo's goal in a 3-0 Serie A win over Spezia on March 2, 2021 saw the Portuguese striker become the first player to score 20 league goals in 12 consecutive seasons across Europe's top five league. AFP
760 - Cristiano Ronaldo was hailed as the most prolific goalscorer in history on Wednesday after scoring his 760th senior goal to help Juventus beat Napoli 2-0 in the Italian Supercup final. AFP
200 - Fastest Real Madrid player to reach 200 official goals. Reuters
150 - Fastest La Liga player to score 150 league goals (140 matches). AP
Cristiano Ronaldo is ranked by ESPN as the most famous sportsman in the world and is the most followed individual on both Facebook and Instagram.. AFP
14 - Most goals scored in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals. AFP
10 - First player to score in ten consecutive international tournaments (Portugal). AFP
4 - Most UEFA Best Player in Europe Award and UEFA Club Footballer of the Year. AFP
3 - First player to appear in three European Championship semi-finals: in 2004, 2012, and 2016. AFP
5 - Most headed goals at European Championship finals tournaments. Getty Images
Oldest player to score a UEFA Champions League hat-trick: 34 years and 35 days. Reuters
128 - Most goals scored in the UEFA Champions League. Reuters
30 - Most goals scored in European World Cup Qualifiers. AFP
34 - Most hat-tricks in La Liga for Real Madrid. Reuters
100 - Youngest Portuguese player to reach 100 caps: 27 years, 8 months and 11 days. Reuters
17 - Most matches played in World Cup finals for Portugal. AFP
21 - Most matches played in European Championship finals for Portugal. Reuters
7 - First player to score in seven consecutive away matches in a debut Serie A season. AFP
12 - Most goals scored from direct free kicks in UEFA Champions League history. EPA
3 - First player to appear in the FIFPro World11 for two and three clubs. Getty
22 - Most goals scored in Madrid Derby matches. AFP
40 - Most assists in the UEFA Champions League. Reuters
6 - First player to score in six consecutive Clásicos. AFP
2 - First player to score for two winning teams in the UEFA Champions League/European Cup: Manchester United (2007–08) and Real Madrid (2013–14). Getty Images
41 - Most different national teams scored against. Reuters
33 years, 310 days - Oldest player to score a hat-trick at a World Cup. Reuters
1 - First footballer to have won the European Golden Shoe in different leagues: English Premier League (2007–08) and Spanish La Liga (2010–11, 2013–14, 2014–15). Getty
10 - Only player to score 10 goals against a single opponent (Juventus) in the UEFA Champions League. AFP
6 - Only player to finish UEFA Champions League top scorer in six consecutive seasons: from 2012–13 to 2017–18. Reuters
6 - Only player to score in all six group stage matches in the UEFA Champions League in a season. AFP
11 - Most consecutive UEFA Champions League matches scored in. Getty Images
61 - Most goals scored from penalty kicks in La Liga history. Getty Images
311- Real Madrid's top goalscorer in La Liga. Getty Images
56 - Most goals scored in UEFA Champions League knockout phase. AFP
450 - Real Madrid all-time top goalscorer. AP Photo
17 - Most goals scored in a UEFA Champions League/European Cup season (2013/14). Reuters
9 - Most hat-tricks scored for the Portugal national team. AP Photo
131 - Most goals scored in European competitions (club football). Reuters
100 - First player to reach 100 career goals in the UEFA Champions League. Getty Images
164 - Portugal's most capped player. Reuters
2 - First player to score in consecutive FIFA Club World Cup Finals (2016, 2017). Christopher Pike / The National
8 - Only player in the world who has scored in the 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016 editions of the European Championship; and in the 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018 editions of the World Cup
99 - Europe's all-time top international goalscorer. Reuters
171 - Most goals scored in all UEFA competitions. Reuters
50 - Only player to score more than a half-century of goals in seven consecutive calendar years. Getty Images
2- Only player to win the league title, domestic cup, domestic supercup, Champions League, Club World Cup, league player of the year, Golden Shoe and Ballon d'Or at two clubs (Manchester United and Real Madrid). Getty Images
32- Most international goals in a calander year with Portugal (2017). AFP
7 - Most goals in the history of the Fifa Club World Cup. AFP
11 - Most consecutive Serie A matches scored in. AFP
50 - Ronaldo's two goals for Juventus against Lazio saw him become the fastest player to reach 50 goals in Serie A, doing so in 61 games. Reuters
50 - With his brace against Lazio on Monday, Ronaldo became the first player to score 50 or more goals in Serie A, La Liga, and the Premier League. AFP