Goal-machine Cristiano Ronaldo sets Euro record. Here are 53 others he holds - in pictures

Ronaldo's two goals in Portugal's 3-0 win over Hungary at Euro 2020 saw him surpass Michel Platini's goals record

It was inevitable: Cristiano Ronaldo does not share records - he breaks them.

Read More

epa09274209 Portugal players celebrate their team's 1-0 lead during the UEFA EURO 2020 group F preliminary round soccer match between Hungary and Portugal in Budapest, Hungary, 15 June 2021. EPA/HUGO DELGADOHungary v Portugal ratings: Adam Szalai 7; Cristiano Ronaldo 8

The Portugal striker started Euro 2020 as the joint-record scorer in the tournament's history with Michel Platini on nine.

By the end of their opening group game on Tuesday he was out on his own.

A penalty and a superb finish late in the game secured Portugal a 3-0 win over Hungary and made Ronaldo the tournament's all-time leading scorer with 11.

It is just one of a number of records the Portuguese striker has set at both club, national, European and international level.

To see more than 50 of those records, simply scroll or swipe through the picture gallery above.

Published: June 16, 2021 10:29 AM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, said the Dubai government would continue to help all sectors recover from the Covid-19 pandemic. Twitter

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid praises UAE resilience in face of Covid-19 threat

UAE Government
'Yemen is a tale of missed and then lost opportunities,' outgoing UN envoy Martin Griffiths said in a pessimistic final assessment. EPA

Outgoing UN envoy paints bleak picture of Yemen’s peace prospects

Gulf
The International Space Station, pictured with Russia's ISS Progress 77 cargo craft attached to the Pirs docking compartment, orbits into a sunset 430 kilometres above the South Pacific. This long duration photograph also shows Earth's airglow (a faint emission of light in the upper atmosphere) and a starry night sky. Nasa

UAE in talks with international partners to secure second mission to ISS

Science
Steven Castelluccia / The National

The Debt Panel: 'I haven't used my credit card for three years but the amount I owe on it is ballooning'

Money
New Covid Restrictions-AD New mandatory entrance procedures carried out at Khalidiyah Mall on June 15, 2021. Khushnum Bhandari/ The National Reporter: Haneen Dajani News

Abu Dhabi's Covid-19 green pass system launched

Health
Most Read