Goal-machine Cristiano Ronaldo sets Euro record. Here are 53 others he holds - in pictures

It was inevitable: Cristiano Ronaldo does not share records - he breaks them.

The Portugal striker started Euro 2020 as the joint-record scorer in the tournament's history with Michel Platini on nine.

By the end of their opening group game on Tuesday he was out on his own.

A penalty and a superb finish late in the game secured Portugal a 3-0 win over Hungary and made Ronaldo the tournament's all-time leading scorer with 11.

It is just one of a number of records the Portuguese striker has set at both club, national, European and international level.

