Watch: France's Paul Pogba follows Ronaldo's lead, removes beer bottle from Euro 2020 press conference

Pogba removed the bottle after being named man of the match in France's 1-0 win over Germany

France midfielder Paul Pogba removed a Heineken beer bottle that had been placed in front of him at a Euro 2020 news conference on Tuesday, a day after Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo moved aside Coca-Cola bottles in a similar set-up.

Pogba, a Muslim, removed the bottle and placed it on the ground when he sat down to speak to the media after being named man of the match in France's 1-0 Group F win over Germany in Munich.

Read More

epa09274097 Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after the UEFA EURO 2020 group F preliminary round soccer match between Hungary and Portugal in Budapest, Hungary, 15 June 2021. EPA/Bernadett Szabo / POOL (RESTRICTIONS: For editorial news reporting purposes only. Images must appear as still images and must not emulate match action video footage. Photographs published in online publications shall have an interval of at least 20 seconds between the posting.)Goal-machine Cristiano Ronaldo sets Euro record. Here are 53 others he holds - in pictures

Here's why Cristiano Ronaldo moved away two Coca-Cola bottles at Euro 2020

The bottle was an alcohol-free bottle. Heineken, who are one of the official sponsors of Euro 2020, have yet to comment on the incident.

On Monday, Ronaldo removed two bottles of Coca-Cola at a news conference to speak about the upcoming Hungary match and held up a bottle of water shouting "Agua" in Portuguese.

Pogba is not the first Muslim sportsperson to openly display their reluctance towards promoting or being involved in any celebration involving alcohol.

England cricketers Moeen Ali and Rashid Khan fled from champagne celebrations, when England lifted the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Others, including former South Africa Test batsman Hashim Amla, have previously refused to wear alcoholic branding on their kits.

Pogba used his press conference to play down Antonio Rudiger's apparent attempted bite on his back during the world champions' win at the Allianz Arena.

Television replays showed Germany defender Rudiger putting his mouth on Pogba's shoulder just before half time in France's 1-0 win.

Immediately after the incident, Pogba cried out and complained to Spanish referee Carlos del Cerro Grande, who did not punish the German, and the Manchester United star played it down after the game.

"I think he nibbled at me a little bit, but we've known each other for a long time. Toni and I are friends. It was nothing big. We hugged after the game and it's over," Pogba said.

Pogba said it was "better" that Ruediger escaped punishment.

"I don't want him to be suspended because of that," he added.

Germany v France player ratings

Updated: June 16, 2021 02:43 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
US President Joe Biden says he will warn Vladimir Putin over the consequences of Russian cyber-aggression. EPA 

Vladimir Putin lands in Geneva for tense summit with Joe Biden

Europe
A Covid-19 safety sign on Al Qahirah street, Abu Dhabi, reminds people of restrictions. Victor Besa / The National 

Abu Dhabi trials use of advanced scanners to detect potential Covid-19 cases

Health
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed and his sons and nephews join parents and nephews in Abu Dhabi to volunteer in the complementary study of the immune response to the Sinopharm vaccine for children aged 3 to 17 years. Photo: Abu Dhabi Media Office

Abu Dhabi ruling family children part of adolescent Sinopharm trial

UAE Government
The International Space Station, pictured with Russia's ISS Progress 77 cargo craft attached to the Pirs docking compartment, orbits into a sunset 430 kilometres above the South Pacific. This long duration photograph also shows Earth's airglow (a faint emission of light in the upper atmosphere) and a starry night sky. Nasa

UAE in talks with international partners to secure second mission to ISS

Science
Steven Castelluccia / The National

The Debt Panel: 'I haven't used my credit card for three years but the amount I owe on it is ballooning'

Money
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read