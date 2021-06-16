Watch: France's Paul Pogba follows Ronaldo's lead, removes beer bottle from Euro 2020 press conference

France midfielder Paul Pogba removed a Heineken beer bottle that had been placed in front of him at a Euro 2020 news conference on Tuesday, a day after Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo moved aside Coca-Cola bottles in a similar set-up.

Pogba, a Muslim, removed the bottle and placed it on the ground when he sat down to speak to the media after being named man of the match in France's 1-0 Group F win over Germany in Munich.

The bottle was an alcohol-free bottle. Heineken, who are one of the official sponsors of Euro 2020, have yet to comment on the incident.

On Monday, Ronaldo removed two bottles of Coca-Cola at a news conference to speak about the upcoming Hungary match and held up a bottle of water shouting "Agua" in Portuguese.

Pogba is not the first Muslim sportsperson to openly display their reluctance towards promoting or being involved in any celebration involving alcohol.

England cricketers Moeen Ali and Rashid Khan fled from champagne celebrations, when England lifted the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Others, including former South Africa Test batsman Hashim Amla, have previously refused to wear alcoholic branding on their kits.

Pogba used his press conference to play down Antonio Rudiger's apparent attempted bite on his back during the world champions' win at the Allianz Arena.

Television replays showed Germany defender Rudiger putting his mouth on Pogba's shoulder just before half time in France's 1-0 win.

Antonio Rudiger appeared to bite Paul Pogba during Germany vs. France 👀 pic.twitter.com/YWhzhlAnHC — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) June 15, 2021

Immediately after the incident, Pogba cried out and complained to Spanish referee Carlos del Cerro Grande, who did not punish the German, and the Manchester United star played it down after the game.

"I think he nibbled at me a little bit, but we've known each other for a long time. Toni and I are friends. It was nothing big. We hugged after the game and it's over," Pogba said.

Pogba said it was "better" that Ruediger escaped punishment.

"I don't want him to be suspended because of that," he added.

Germany v France player ratings