Everton Premier League squad: Calvert-Lewin and Coleman retained, bye-bye Bolasie and Walcott

Everton also looking for a new manager following Carlo Ancelotti's departure

The 20 Premier League clubs that took part in the 2020/21 season have submitted lists of players they will be retaining in their squads, and ones they will be releasing.

All clubs must submit their respective lists by June 23.

It is worth noting that player contracts typically will run until June 30, and therefore players who are soon to be out of contract are still on the 'retained' list at the time of publishing.

The seventh club on our list is Everton, who again flattered to deceive.

Excellent on the road, the Toffees were truly terrible at Goodison, resulting in a 10th-placed finish and manager Carlo Ancelotti abandoning ship 18 months into a long-term contract to take charge at Real Madrid for a second spell.

While the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Lucas Digne and new recruit Allan can be classed as success stories, too many underwhelmed, most notably superstar signing James Rodriguez.

Everton

2020/21 Premier League finish: 10th

Retained

Joseph Anderson (Offer)

Bernard

Ryan Astley (Offer)

Beni Baningime

Jack Barrett, Jack Joseph

Jarrad Branthwaite

Nathan Broadhead (Offer)

Luke Butterfield

Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Thomas Cannon

Seamus Coleman

Tom Davies

Richarlison

Fabian Delph

Lucas Digne

Lewis Dobbin

Abdoulaye Doucoure

Rafael Garcia Ferreira

Jean-Philippe Gbamin

Lewis Gibson

Ben Godfrey

Anthony Gordon

Harry Hagan

Mason Holgate

Rhys Hughes

MacKenzie Hunt

Einar Iversen

Alex Iwobi

Imam Jagne

Kyle John (Extended)

Moise Kean

Michael Keane

Jonjoe Kenny

Mohamed Kouyate

Sebastian Kristensen

Zan Leban

Nathan Markelo

Allan

Sean McAllister

Yerry Mina Gonzalez

Joao Virginia

Niels Nkounkou

Tyler Onyango

Jordan Pickford

Isaac Price

Sebastian Quirk

James Rodriguez

Gylfi Sigurdsson

Ellis Simms

Andre Gomes

Cenk Tosun

Harry Tyrer

Lewis Warrington

Reece Welch

Charlie Whitaker

Released

Dennis Adeniran

Muhamed Besic

Yannick Bolasie

Luke Bowler

Bobby Carroll

Callum Connolly

Nicolas Hansen

Josh King

Con Ouzounidis

Matthew Pennington

Theo Walcott

