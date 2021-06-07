Everton Premier League squad: Calvert-Lewin and Coleman retained, bye-bye Bolasie and Walcott
Everton also looking for a new manager following Carlo Ancelotti's departure
The 20 Premier League clubs that took part in the 2020/21 season have submitted lists of players they will be retaining in their squads, and ones they will be releasing.
Read More
All clubs must submit their respective lists by June 23.
It is worth noting that player contracts typically will run until June 30, and therefore players who are soon to be out of contract are still on the 'retained' list at the time of publishing.
The seventh club on our list is Everton, who again flattered to deceive.
Excellent on the road, the Toffees were truly terrible at Goodison, resulting in a 10th-placed finish and manager Carlo Ancelotti abandoning ship 18 months into a long-term contract to take charge at Real Madrid for a second spell.
While the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Lucas Digne and new recruit Allan can be classed as success stories, too many underwhelmed, most notably superstar signing James Rodriguez.
Everton
2020/21 Premier League finish: 10th
Retained
Joseph Anderson (Offer)
Bernard
Ryan Astley (Offer)
Beni Baningime
Jack Barrett, Jack Joseph
Jarrad Branthwaite
Nathan Broadhead (Offer)
Luke Butterfield
Dominic Calvert-Lewin
Thomas Cannon
Seamus Coleman
Tom Davies
Richarlison
Fabian Delph
Lucas Digne
Lewis Dobbin
Abdoulaye Doucoure
Rafael Garcia Ferreira
Jean-Philippe Gbamin
Lewis Gibson
Ben Godfrey
Anthony Gordon
Harry Hagan
Mason Holgate
Rhys Hughes
MacKenzie Hunt
Einar Iversen
Alex Iwobi
Imam Jagne
Kyle John (Extended)
Moise Kean
Michael Keane
Jonjoe Kenny
Mohamed Kouyate
Sebastian Kristensen
Zan Leban
Nathan Markelo
Allan
Sean McAllister
Yerry Mina Gonzalez
Joao Virginia
Niels Nkounkou
Tyler Onyango
Jordan Pickford
Isaac Price
Sebastian Quirk
James Rodriguez
Gylfi Sigurdsson
Ellis Simms
Andre Gomes
Cenk Tosun
Harry Tyrer
Lewis Warrington
Reece Welch
Charlie Whitaker
Released
Dennis Adeniran
Muhamed Besic
Yannick Bolasie
Luke Bowler
Bobby Carroll
Callum Connolly
Nicolas Hansen
Josh King
Con Ouzounidis
Matthew Pennington
Theo Walcott
Updated: June 7, 2021 01:11 PM