Crystal Palace Premier League squad: Benteke and Zaha staying, Townsend, Cahill and Sakho released
Which players will turn out at Selhurst Park in 2021/22?
The 20 Premier League clubs that took part in the 2020/21 season have submitted lists of players they will be retaining in their squads, and ones they will be releasing.
All clubs must submit their respective lists by June 23.
It is worth noting that player contracts typically will run until June 30, and therefore players who are soon to be out of contract are still on the 'retained' list at the time of publishing.
Our sixth club is Crystal Palace, who comfortably preserved their top-flight status with 44 points.
The new campaign will see plenty of new faces though. Manager Roy Hodgson steps down after four years in charge while a raft of senior players including Gary Cahill and Scott Dann have been told they have no future at Selhurst Park.
Crystal Palace
2020/21 Premier League position:14th
Retained
Omotayo Adaramola
David Akrobor-Boateng (Offer)
Jordan Ayew
Jay Baghuelou-Rich (Offer)
Scott Banks
Christian Benteke
Malachi Boateng
Jack Butland
Luke Dreher (Offer)
Eberechi Eze
Nathan Ferguson
Jake Giddings
John-Kymani Gordon
Vicente Guaita, Vicente
Reece Hannam, Reece Phillip Peter
Daniel Imray, Daniel Edward Peter
Jaroslaw Jach (Extended)
Martin Kelly
Pierrick Keutcha
Nya Kirby
Cheikhou Kouyate
James McArthur (Extended)
Luka Milivojevic
Tyrick Mitchell
Fionn Mooney
David Omilabu
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
Jadan Raymond
Jairo Riedewald
Sean Robertson (Offer)
Jeffrey Schlupp
Sion Spence (Offer)
Robert Street
James Taylor (Offer)
James Tomkins
Oliver Webber
Wilfried Zaha
Released
Brandon Aveiro
Lewis Bryon
Gary Cahill
Nathaniel Clyne
Scott Dann
Kian Flanagan
Kevin Gonzalez Quintero, Kevin
Harlem Hale
Stephen Henderson
Wayne Hennessey
Lewis Hobbs
Rohan Luthra
Alfie Matthews
James McCarthy
Jacob Russell
Jude Russell
Mamadou Sakho
Andros Townsend
Patrick Van Aanholt
Joel Ward
Connor Wickham
Samuel Woods
Published: June 7, 2021 10:21 AM