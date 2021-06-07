Crystal Palace Premier League squad: Benteke and Zaha staying, Townsend, Cahill and Sakho released

The 20 Premier League clubs that took part in the 2020/21 season have submitted lists of players they will be retaining in their squads, and ones they will be releasing.

All clubs must submit their respective lists by June 23.

It is worth noting that player contracts typically will run until June 30, and therefore players who are soon to be out of contract are still on the 'retained' list at the time of publishing.

Our sixth club is Crystal Palace, who comfortably preserved their top-flight status with 44 points.

The new campaign will see plenty of new faces though. Manager Roy Hodgson steps down after four years in charge while a raft of senior players including Gary Cahill and Scott Dann have been told they have no future at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace

2020/21 Premier League position:14th

Retained

Omotayo Adaramola

David Akrobor-Boateng (Offer)

Jordan Ayew

Jay Baghuelou-Rich (Offer)

Scott Banks

Christian Benteke

Malachi Boateng

Jack Butland

Luke Dreher (Offer)

Eberechi Eze

Nathan Ferguson

Jake Giddings

John-Kymani Gordon

Vicente Guaita, Vicente

Reece Hannam, Reece Phillip Peter

Daniel Imray, Daniel Edward Peter

Jaroslaw Jach (Extended)

Martin Kelly

Pierrick Keutcha

Nya Kirby

Cheikhou Kouyate

Brighton's Joel Veltman scores against Crystal Palace. Reuters Alireza Jahanbakhsh of Brighton in action against Gary Cahill and Jordan Ayew of Crystal Palace. EPA Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta celebrates scoring. Reuters Leandro Trossard of Brighton in action against Cheikhou Kouyate of Crystal Palace. EPA Danny Welbeck of Brighton in action against Gary Cahill of Crystal Palace. EPA Crystal Palace's Gary Cahill and Vicente Guaita. Reuters Crystal Palace's Belgian striker Christian Benteke shoots at goal. AFP Crystal Palace's Dutch defender Jairo Riedewald vies with Brighton's Argentinian midfielder Alexis Mac Allister. AFP Leandro Trossard of Brighton in action against Jairo Riedewald of Crystal Palace. EPA Danny Welbeck of Brighton in action against goalkeeper Vicente Guaita of Crystal Palace. EPA Brighton's Robert Sanchez looks on as Crystal Palace's Christian Benteke scores their second goal. Reuters Danny Welbeck of Brighton in action against Gary Cahill of Crystal Palace. EPA

James McArthur (Extended)

Luka Milivojevic

Tyrick Mitchell

Fionn Mooney

David Omilabu

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Jadan Raymond

Jairo Riedewald

Sean Robertson (Offer)

Jeffrey Schlupp

Sion Spence (Offer)

Robert Street

James Taylor (Offer)

James Tomkins

Oliver Webber

Wilfried Zaha

Released

Brandon Aveiro

Lewis Bryon

Gary Cahill

Nathaniel Clyne

Scott Dann

Kian Flanagan

Kevin Gonzalez Quintero, Kevin

Harlem Hale

Stephen Henderson

Wayne Hennessey

Lewis Hobbs

Rohan Luthra

Alfie Matthews

James McCarthy

Jacob Russell

Jude Russell

Mamadou Sakho

Andros Townsend

Patrick Van Aanholt

Joel Ward

Connor Wickham

Samuel Woods