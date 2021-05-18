Roy Hodgson to step down as Crystal Palace manager and begin retirement

Roy Hodgson will step down as Crystal Palace manager at the end of season after announcing his decision to retire, bringing an end to a 45-year managerial career.

Hodgson, 73, took over as Palace manager in September 2017 and helped the club recover from the worst ever start to a Premier League season to achieve a mid-table finish. Hodgson has safely kept Palace in the top flight in each of his four seasons in the dugout.

“After more than 45 years of coaching I have decided that the time is right for me to step away from the rigours of top-flight Premier League football, so our final two matches will be my last ones as manager of Crystal Palace," Hodgson said in a statement on the Crystal Palace website.

“It’s been a particularly rewarding period of my football life and career to have been able to spend these last four seasons with Palace. I feel now that at the end of another successful season, in which we have secured our Premier League status, the moment is right for me to step down from my responsibilities of being a full-time manager."

Hodgson, who came through the Palace youth system before embarking on a playing career in England's non-league, has experienced a long and varied managerial career that began in 1976 with Swedish club Halmstads. He led the club to the Swedish league title in his first season and again in 1979.

Among the 20 full-time positions Hodgson has had include further spells in Sweden with Malmo, Oddevold, and Orebro; in Switzerland with Neuchâtel Xamax, Grasshoppers, and Viking; and in Italy with Inter Milan, and Udinese.

Hodgson has managed four national teams: Switzerland, the UAE, Finland, and England, who he led to three major tournaments.

He is also well-travelled in England, with his first big job coming in 1997 at Blackburn Rovers, although it was a move that lasted less than two seasons.

Hodgson's most successful spell in the Premier League came during three years at Fulham when he led the unfancied team to the 2010 Europa League final. His success in London led Liverpool to make Hodgson the successor to Rafa Benitez, but his time at Anfield proved ill-fated and lasted just six months.

Hodgson won a total of eight top-flight league titles during his career and was named LMA Manager of the Year in 2010.

“It has been an absolute privilege and pleasure to work alongside Roy, who is both a magnificent human and an outstanding football manager," Palace chairman Steve Parish said. "I know how much it has meant to Roy managing the club he supported as a child, adding to his distinguished and unparalleled career in football management.

“His record with us simply cannot be overstated, he is the only Palace manager to secure four years in the Premier League and he has helped give us stability in the most turbulent of times.

"We will be forever grateful for his immense contribution and I am delighted that we will have the opportunity to show our appreciation at Selhurst Park after the Arsenal match, alongside 6,500 supporters."

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

Sheikh Zayed's poem When it is unveiled at Abu Dhabi Art, the Standing Tall exhibition will appear as an interplay of poetry and art. The 100 scarves are 100 fragments surrounding five, figurative, female sculptures, and both sculptures and scarves are hand-embroidered by a group of refugee women artisans, who used the Palestinian cross-stitch embroidery art of tatreez. Fragments of Sheikh Zayed’s poem Your Love is Ruling My Heart, written in Arabic as a love poem to his nation, are embroidered onto both the sculptures and the scarves. Here is the English translation. Your love is ruling over my heart Your love is ruling over my heart, even a mountain can’t bear all of it Woe for my heart of such a love, if it befell it and made it its home You came on me like a gleaming sun, you are the cure for my soul of its sickness Be lenient on me, oh tender one, and have mercy on who because of you is in ruins You are like the Ajeed Al-reem [leader of the gazelle herd] for my country, the source of all of its knowledge You waddle even when you stand still, with feet white like the blooming of the dates of the palm Oh, who wishes to deprive me of sleep, the night has ended and I still have not seen you You are the cure for my sickness and my support, you dried my throat up let me go and damp it Help me, oh children of mine, for in his love my life will pass me by.

