Chelsea Premier League squad: Havertz, Drinkwater and Zappacosta stay, goodbye Caballero and Van Ginkel

CHELSEA SEASON RATINGS - MANAGERS: Frank Lampard – 6. Started the season encouragingly and led an impressive recruitment drive in the summer, but struggled to find answers to too many problems. There were clear tactical and defensive deficiencies in his teams and he didn't look like he would be able to arrest the slide. His sacking led to uproar but really it looks a blessing in disguise. PA

Thomas Tuchel - 9. Brought in mid-season with Chelsea ninth in the Premier League, the German has made a superb impact. He made the Blues a more balanced and cohesive unit and made great use of his full squad during a hectic season. Needs to get his team scoring more goals but fourth in the league and an FA Cup final are impressive returns on the domestic front. Then he went and won the Champions League. Enough said. PA

GOALKEEPERS: Edouard Mendy – 8. A fine debut season for the Senegalese stopper who has proved a significant, and far cheaper, upgrade on Kepa Arrizabalaga. Started well with five successive Premier League clean sheets and after a wobble during the final Lampard weeks, bounced back with a string of superb displays under Tuchel. The Blues now have a top-class keeper they can trust. Reuters

Kepa Arrizabalaga – 6. A shaky start saw Chelsea quickly decide to sign Mendy from Rennes, and the Spaniard is now the world’s most expensive understudy. He has performed well in the few appearances he’s been given by Tuchel, but still, hardly what Chelsea had hoped for when paying £71m for his services. Reuters

Willy Caballero – 5. Very much third choice and played just twice, keeping a clean sheet in the League Cup and conceding three goals against West Brom in the Premier League. A decent servant for Chelsea but will surely leave when his contract expires. Reuters

DEFENDERS: Ben Chilwell – 8. Signed at great cost from Leicester City and made an immediate impact by scoring on debut. Became a consistent performer under Lampard even as the wheels started to come off. Rotated more by Tuchel as the German attempted to keep his wing-backs fresh but he is a superior option to Alonso. Immense in Champions League final. AFP

Reece James – 8.5. Installed as first choice under Lampard but found himself in rotation since Tuchel arrived, James has enjoyed another good season. The right-back provided a dangerous attacking threat with his pace and pinpoint crossing, while his defending ability has continued to improve. A key part of Chelsea’s present and future. Dominated Raheem Sterling in the Champions League final. Getty Images

Kurt Zouma – 7. Similar to James, the Frenchman was first choice for Lampard but found himself down the pecking order under Tuchel. Regardless of his game time, Zouma has been a reliable presence at the heart of the Chelsea defence and has chipped in with a handful of goals, and of course, a few eye-catching last-ditch tackles. AP

Andreas Christensen – 7.5. The opposite situation to Zouma, where the Dane found game time limited under Lampard but became a more important player for Tuchel. Slotted comfortably into a back-three, although his challenge for next season is to become a regular. After his commanding display in Porto, has done his chances no harm. AP Photo

Antonio Rudiger – 8.5. One of the great success stories of Tuchel’s reign so far. Rudiger has always been a talented defender, although he was prone to too many errors. Since Tuchel’s arrival, though, the German has been rock solid and struck a superb partnership with Silva. His fine form makes his exclusion by Lampard look increasingly strange. AP

Cesar Azpilicueta – 8.5. Frozen out by Lampard but reinstated as a key player by Tuchel, the Chelsea captain was central to the club’s revival. Playing on the right side of a three-man defence or at wing-back, Azpilicueta’s versatility and reliability have been valuable to turning the club’s season around. Superb in Porto. Getty Images

Emerson – 5. Now third choice left-back, surely the Italian’s time at the club is set to come to an end. Scored an important goal against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last 16 but it’s been a wasted season in which Emerson made just two Premier League appearances. AFP

Marcos Alonso – 6.5. Benefitted by Tuchel’s decision to employ wing-backs, Alonso was brought back into the fold. The Spaniard remains a defensive liability but his ability going forward ensured he contributed with some vital goals, none more so than his injury-time winner against Manchester City. Interesting to see if he is still at the club come next season. AP

Thiago Silva – 8.5. The Brazilian’s debut couldn’t have gone much worse after his careless mistake against West Brom contributed to a 3-3 draw. Since then, though, Silva has been immense for the Blues. His composure, positioning, leadership, and experience have brought huge improvements to the defence. Surely a contract extension is on the way. AFP

MIDFIELDERS: Kai Havertz – 7. Struggled to find a consistent place or position in Lampard’s team before Covid-19 caused a major fitness setback. Under Tuchel, Havertz produced a few more impressive performances, including superb displays against Crystal Palace and Real Madrid. None of it really matters, though, after being the matchwinner in Porto. AFP

Mason Mount – 9. Chelsea’s player of the season won the vote by a majority, which was no surprise. Mount was very good in his first season and the midfielder has elevated his game to another level this campaign. Whether in midfield, as a No 10 or part of an attacking front three, Mount was often the best player on the pitch under both managers. Getty Images

N’Golo Kante – 9. Tuchel’s love for Kante is apparent and it’s clear to see why. the French midfielder has been exceptional in what the German calls the ‘double six’ role, playing a pivotal role in Chelsea’s successful Champions League campaign and climb up the Premier League table. A formidable presence in midfield, Kante remains central to Chelsea’s plans. PA

Jorginho – 7. Another steady season for the Italian midfielder whose passing range and positional awareness allowed Chelsea to control possession in most games. Yet, in matches when the Blues cede more of the ball, Jorginho was less influential. His penalty-taking prowess started to wane, too, as keepers started to read his hop-skip-jump technique. Did score a vital one against Leicester City, though. EPA

Mateo Kovacic – 8. The Croatian was the driving force in the Chelsea midfield, particularly under Lampard, and he maintained his high level throughout much of the season. Provides more energy than Jorginho and rarely got outplayed in the middle of the park. Could add more goals to his game. PA

Billy Gilmour – 6. Limited game time for the talented Scot, due to a combination of injury and midfield competition. Managed to get some minutes towards the end of the season but looked off the pace. He has a big future but a loan spell next season could be the most beneficial option. AP

FORWARDS: Timo Werner – 7. Much has been made of his profligacy but 12 goals and 10 assists in all competitions is a decent return for a debut season. Of course, the German forward’s contributions have fallen short of expectations and he has indeed been wasteful, but Chelsea were a more dangerous side with him on the pitch. His future role – as a striker or as a wide man – will likely depend on whether Chelsea sign a striker. EPA

Christian Pulisic – 6. Unplayable against Real Madrid in both legs but those were rare moments in a season that never really got off the ground. Injuries played their part once again and was subject to rotation. The American obviously has bags of talent, so will hope to reset next season. PA

Tammy Abraham – 7. Chelsea’s top scorer in all competitions with 12 but barely featured under Tuchel. The German clearly doesn’t rate Abraham and it’s clear the England international is not an elite-level striker. Curious to see if his future lies away from Chelsea. PA

Hakim Ziyech – 6.5. Looked dynamite after making his long-awaited debut having missed the start of the season with injury, and showed his class at moments throughout the campaign, but too many ineffective games for a player of his undoubted class. Chelsea fans will hope for big improvements next season. PA

Callum Hudson-Odoi – 6.5. At times unplayable, at others anonymous, Hudson-Odoi is still bursting with potential but it needs to start getting channelled soon. Will want to be pressing for a more important role next season. PA