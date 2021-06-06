Chelsea Premier League squad: Havertz, Drinkwater and Zappacosta stay, goodbye Caballero and Van Ginkel

Who else have the Champions League winners retained?

The 20 Premier League clubs that took part in the 2020/21 season have submitted lists of players they will be retaining in their squads, and ones they will be releasing.

All clubs must submit their respective lists by June 23.

It is worth noting that player contracts typically will run until June 30, and therefore players who are soon to be out of contract are still on the 'retained' list at the time of publishing.

Our fifth club is Chelsea, who ended their campaign in glory as they beat Manchester City in the Champions League final.

After changing managers in January, Chelsea rediscovered their mojo to secure a fourth-place finish in the Premier League and also reach the FA Cup final, where they lost to Leicester City.

Chelsea

2020/21 Premier League finish: 4th

Retained

Tammy Abraham

Derrick Abu

Prince Adegoke

Marcos Alonso

Ethan Ampadu

Edwin Andersson

Faustino Anjorin

Kepa Arrizabalaga

Cesar Azpilicueta

Abdul Rahman Baba

Luke Badley-Morgan

Tiemoue Bakayoko

Lewis Baker

Thierno Ballo

Ross Barkley

Lewis Bate

Michy Batshuayi

Nathan Baxter

Lucas Bergstrom

Armando Broja

Josh Brooking

Trevoh Chalobah

Ben Chilwell

Andreas Christensen

Jake-Liam Clarke-Salter

James Cumming

Danny Drinkwater

Pierre Ekwah Elimby (Offer)

Benjamin Elliott

Thiago Silvao (Extended)

Juan Familia-Castillo

Bryan Fiabema

Conor Gallagher

Alfie Gilchrist

Billy Gilmour

Olivier Giroud

Marc Guehi

Joe Haigh

Myles Harris

Kai Havertz

Callum Hudson-Odoi

Bashir Humphreys

Reece James, Reece

Jorginho

N'Golo Kante

Mateo Kovacic

Alex Kpakpe

Henry Lawrence

Marcel Lewis (Offer)

Valentino Livramento

Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Ian Maatsen

Xavier Mbuyamba

Same McClelland

Luke McCormick

George McEachran

Edouard Mendy

Matt Miazga

Victor Moses

Malik Mothersille

Mason Mount

Charles Musonda

Kenedy

George Nunn

Emerson

Christian Pulisic

Dion Rankine

Antonio Rudiger

Jonathan Russell

Lee Samuels Colwill

Malang Sarr

Teddy Sharman-Lowe

Dynel Simeu (Offer)

Xavier Simons

Jude Soonsup-Bell

Dujon Sterling

Jimi Tauriainen

Fikayo Tomori

Ike Ugbo

Tariq Uwakwe

Harvey Vale

Ethan Wady (Extended)

Jayden Wareham

Charles Webster

Timo Werner

Charlie Wiggett

Davide Zappacosta

Karlo Ziger

Hakim Ziyech

Kurt Zouma

Released

Jamal Blackman

Isaiah Brown

Willy Caballero

Declan Frith

Danilo Pantic

Marco Van Ginkel

Jack Wakely

Published: June 6, 2021 02:20 PM

