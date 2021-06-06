Arsenal Premier League squad: Aubameyang and Lacazette retained, David Luiz released
All clubs must submit their respective lists by June 23
The 20 Premier League clubs that took part in the 2020/21 season have submitted lists of players they will be retaining in their squads, and ones they will be releasing.
It is worth noting that player contracts typically will run until June 30, and therefore players who are soon to be out of contract are still on the 'retained' list at the time of publishing.
First up are Arsenal, who endured a difficult season under Spanish manager Mikel Arteta.
An eighth-placed finish meant that the Gunners missed out on qualifying for any European competition in 2021/22, while they also fell to eventual winners Villarreal in the Europa League semi-finals.
Arsenal squad
2020/21 Premier League finish: 8th
Retained
Timothy Akinola
Ryan Alebiosu
Cedric Soares
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Zach Awe
Miguel Azeez
Daniel Ballard
Folarin Balogun
Hector Bellerin
Tolaji Bola
Willian
Calum Chambers
Catalin-Ionut Cirjan
Harrison Clarke
Ben Cottrell
Trae Coyle
Jonathan Dinzeyi
Gabriel
Mohamed Elneny
Marcelo Flores
Omari Giraud-Hutchinson
Hubert Graczyk
Matteo Guendouzi
Karl Hein
James Hillson
Rob Holding
Joel Ideho
George Igaba-Ishimwe
Deyan Iliev
Tyreece John-Jules
Alex Kirk
Sead Kolasinac
Alexandre Lacazette
Bernd Leno
Joel Lopez
Ainsley Maitland-Niles
Pablo Mari Villar
Konstantinos Mavropanos
Jordan McEneff
Mark McGuinness
Zech Medley
Nikolaj Duus Moller
Zane Monlouis
Reiss Nelson
Eddie Nketiah
Brooke Norton-Cuffy
Arthur Okonkwo (Offer)
James Olayinka
Jordi Osei-Tutu
Zine-Eddine Oulad M'Hand
Thomas Partey
Charlie Patino
Nicolas Pepe
Omar Rekik
Runar Alex Runarsson
Bukayo Saka
William Saliba
Ben Sheaf
Matt Smith
Tom Smith
Emile Smith Rowe
Zak Swanson
Gabriel Martinelli
Kieran Tierney
Lucas Torreira
Joe Willock
Granit Xhaka
Released
David Luiz
Joseph Olowu
