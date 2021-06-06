Arsenal Premier League squad: Aubameyang and Lacazette retained, David Luiz released

The 20 Premier League clubs that took part in the 2020/21 season have submitted lists of players they will be retaining in their squads, and ones they will be releasing.

All clubs must submit their respective lists by June 23.

It is worth noting that player contracts typically will run until June 30, and therefore players who are soon to be out of contract are still on the 'retained' list at the time of publishing.

First up are Arsenal, who endured a difficult season under Spanish manager Mikel Arteta.

An eighth-placed finish meant that the Gunners missed out on qualifying for any European competition in 2021/22, while they also fell to eventual winners Villarreal in the Europa League semi-finals.

Arsenal squad

2020/21 Premier League finish: 8th

Retained

Timothy Akinola

Ryan Alebiosu

Cedric Soares

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Zach Awe

Miguel Azeez

Daniel Ballard

Folarin Balogun

Hector Bellerin

Tolaji Bola

Willian

Calum Chambers

Catalin-Ionut Cirjan

Harrison Clarke

Ben Cottrell

Trae Coyle

Jonathan Dinzeyi

Gabriel

Mohamed Elneny

Marcelo Flores

Omari Giraud-Hutchinson

Hubert Graczyk

Matteo Guendouzi

Karl Hein

James Hillson

Rob Holding

Joel Ideho

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates during Arsenal training. Getty Arsenal striker Alex Lacazette takes some water on board. Getty Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alex Lacazette prepare for the Arsenal training session. Getty Arsenal's Dani Ceballos tries to cool down during the training session at London Colney in St Albans. Getty Hector Bellerin at training. Getty Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta during a training session at London Colney. Getty Willian and Dani Ceballos of Arsenal. Getty Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at training. Getty

George Igaba-Ishimwe

Deyan Iliev

Tyreece John-Jules

Alex Kirk

Sead Kolasinac

Alexandre Lacazette

Bernd Leno

Joel Lopez

Ainsley Maitland-Niles

Pablo Mari Villar

Konstantinos Mavropanos

Jordan McEneff

Mark McGuinness

Zech Medley

Nikolaj Duus Moller

Zane Monlouis

Reiss Nelson

Eddie Nketiah

Brooke Norton-Cuffy

Arthur Okonkwo (Offer)

James Olayinka

Jordi Osei-Tutu

Zine-Eddine Oulad M'Hand

Thomas Partey

Charlie Patino

Nicolas Pepe

Omar Rekik

Runar Alex Runarsson

Bukayo Saka

William Saliba

Ben Sheaf

Matt Smith

Tom Smith

Emile Smith Rowe

Zak Swanson

Gabriel Martinelli

Kieran Tierney

Lucas Torreira

Joe Willock

Granit Xhaka

Released

David Luiz

Joseph Olowu