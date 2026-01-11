Tottenham v Aston Villa player ratings: Palhinha 8, Tel 6; Rogers 8, Buendia 9

Aston Villa overcame Tottenham Hotspur’s comeback attempt to win 2-1 in the FA Cup third round on Saturday night.

Unai Emery’s side suffered an early blow with Boubacar Kamara going off injured, but they still took the lead through Emiliano Buendia in the 22nd minute.

Spurs had their own injury disappointment with Richarlison going off just after the half-hour mark, and any frustration was compounded as his replacement Randal Kolo Muani saw a goal ruled out before Morgan Rogers doubled the visitors’ lead in the third minute of first-half stoppage time.

Wilson Odobert renewed Spurs’ hopes of a comeback with a clinical finish nine minutes after the restart, but an equaliser evaded them as Xavi Simons’ goal was ruled out for offside.

Speaking after the game, Rogers said: “This was a big test for us in the third round and I thought we overcame it really well, played really well and deserved it."

Under-pressure Spurs boss Thomas Frank admitted: “It's disappointing. We all hurt. There's nothing we wanted more than to get through to the next round.”

Tottenham ratings

Guglielmo Vicario - 6: Was let off when his poor clearance was collected by Buendia after he had rushed out of his goal, but there was little the goalkeeper could do about Villa’s goals.

Pedro Porro - 7: Could have done better for the opener but showed plenty of attacking intent and made a great goalline clearance plus a good sliding tackle on Maatsen. Was booked for dissent.

Kevin Danso - 6: Made some good interventions, such as getting his head on a Rogers shot and a Bizot ball forward, but was wasteful in the opposition box.

Micky van de Ven - 8: Made various impressive interventions, including a block to deny Maatsen, and it is telling that the game’s last touch was him making a tackle.

Ben Davies - 7: He put in a determined display and got across well to stop a Malen cross, although he blazed a shot over the crossbar.

Joao Palhinha - 8: Put in a superb performance in the second half as the midfielder tried to drag his team into the game, making a whole host of brilliant tackles. Was booked for a challenge on Rogers, who he had a coming together with after the game.

Archie Gray - 5: There were occasions where the midfielder looked off the pace, such as when he was booked for a late tackle on Buendia.

Wilson Odobert - 7: Wasn’t afraid to let a shot off, even if some were a bit too ambitious, and he scored with a clinical finish.

Xavi Simons - 7: Looked determined to make an impact and went on some promising runs but saw his goal ruled out for offside.

Mathys Tel - 6: Got off to a poor start as he hit a shot out for a throw and lost the ball for Villa’s second goal, but he massively improved and won possession back for a Palhinha chance.

Richarlison - 5: Wasn’t involved much before being forced off due to injury in the 31st minute.

Tottenham substitutes

Randal Kolo Muani (for Richarlison, 31’) – 7: Was offside unnecessarily at times, including for his goal that was ruled out, but looked determined and got the better of Lamare Bogarde to win the ball and tee up Odobert.

Dane Scarlett (for Tel, 78’) – N/A: Tried to make an impact and his knockdown for Dominic Solanke was good.

Djed Spence (for Porro, 83’) – N/A: Played some awful passes that slowed Spurs’ momentum.

Dominic Solanke (for Odobert, 83’) – N/A: Couldn’t quite get his shot off in the box and committed a foul on Pau Torres after being beaten to the ball.

Aston Villa ratings

Marco Bizot - 6: Got away with his attempted pass being deflected by Kolo Muani but took up a good position to stop his attempted pass to Simons. There was nothing he could do for Spurs’ goal.

Matty Cash - 7: Saw a venomous shot saved by Vicario and put in some great work to set up the Buendia shot that was cleared off the line.

Ezri Konsa - 8: Made some brilliant interventions, including reaching Porro’s cross ahead of Kolo Muani and reacting to Van de Ven’s header from a long throw.

Pau Torres - 7: Just about stayed high enough to play Kolo Muani offside for his disallowed goal and did well to block a Palhinha shot. Sent a header of his own wide.

Ian Maatsen - 7: Blocked a Porro shot but was then denied by Van de Ven at the other end.

Lamare Bogarde - 6: Had a period where he struggled as the midfielder was outdone by Kolo Muani in the build-up to Spurs’ goal and conceded possession in a dangerous area, but he was largely steady outside of that and was involved in the build-up for Villa’s second.

Boubacar Kamara - 6: Went off just seven minutes into proceedings following a challenge from Palhinha.

John McGinn - 7: Was involved in plenty of positive Villa moves, including playing a good pass to Malen in the build-up to the opener, but saw his own curled attempt saved.

Morgan Rogers - 8: Showed real quality, most notably as he worked space and picked out the bottom corner for the second goal. Was involved in a coming together with Palhinha after being on the end of a tackle from him earlier in the game.

Emiliano Buendia - 9: Was the difference-maker with a clinically taken goal for the opener and lovely flick to assist the second goal. Had another shot cleared off the line and worked hard for the team, although he was booked for pulling Gray.

Donyell Malen - 8: Linked the play brilliantly and assisted the opener before playing a part in the second goal. Saw his own deflected shot routinely saved.

Aston Villa substitutes

Youri Tielemans (for Kamara, 9’) – 7: Played a nice pass to McGinn in the build-up to the opener and battled for the team. Saw a shot from range blocked.

Jadon Sancho (for McGinn, 64’) - 6: Picked up some nice positions but was left furious when the referee blew the whistle as he was playing Ollie Watkins through.

Ollie Watkins (for Malen, 64’) - 6: Had to be patient for a chance and hit his shot well when it came but was denied by Vicario.

Lucas Digne (for Maatsen, 78’) – N/A: Helped to deal with a precarious situation in his own box.

Andres Garcia (for Cash, 79’) – N/A: Struggled after coming on, as he was booked for a foul on Simons and overpowered by Van de Ven as the ball rolled out.