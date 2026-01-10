FA Cup: Manchester City smash ten past Exeter as Antoine Semenyo sparkles on debut

While FA Cup holders Crystal Palace were still reeling from a humiliating third-round exit at the hands of sixth-tier Macclesfield FC, last-year's beaten finalists Manchester City were enjoying a far more comfortable afternoon at the Etihad Stadium.

With new signing Antoine Semenyo making his debut, Pep Guardiola's side powered to a ruthless 10-1 thrashing of third-tier Exeter City and into the fourth-round draw.

Semenyo, who completed a £65 million switch from Bournemouth on Friday, enjoyed an impressive first game by scoring one and setting up another.

“A lot of good performances today. When the team plays like that it's easier for individuals,” said City assistant coach Pepijn Lijnders when asked about the new arrival.

“We followed him for a long time and he brings something to the front line we need.

“He wants to chase, he doesn't stop. He can adapt quickly to our style so it's nice to have him with us.”

Young defender Max Alleyne opened the scoring with his first goal for the club on only his second start after 12 minutes.

City doubled their lead 12 minutes later courtesy of a Rodri thunderbolt which was the Spaniard's first goal since the Premier League title-clinching victory over West Ham on the final day of the 2023/24 season.

There were then two own-goals just before half-time – from Jake Doyle-Hayes and Jack Fitzwater – which meant Exeter went in at the break 4-0 down.

Rico Lewis made it five at the start of the second half after an excellent ball from the left-hand side by Semenyo, while the winger scored the sixth himself not long after with a composed finish.

It meant he 26-year-old Ghana international became the first player to score a goal and supply an assist on his Manchester City debut since prolific Argentine striker Sergio Aguero in 2011.

The seventh arrived in the 71st minute thanks to midfielder Tijjani Reijnders' superb curling finish while a fine Nico O'Reilly header from a Lewis chip into the penalty area made it 8-0.

There was a fine debut goal from 17-year-old Ryan McAidoo for the ninth before another teenager in George Birch scored a sensational consolation for Exeter.

But No 10 was soon on its way with Lewis grabbing his second to complete the scoring as City made it 16 straight home victories in this competition, a run dating back a decade.

They now switch their attention to Wednesday's League Cup semi-final first leg away to Newcastle United.

“We know Exeter well. We had two days to prepare. How we sort it and analysed it,” Lijnders added.

“From the first minute we showed with a high press and by the way we went after them, we showed we respected them.

“It was a good performance and for the fans and the amount of goals. We kept pushing. A really good game for Manchester City.”

On Ryan McAidoo display, Lijnders added: “The guy he wants the ball constantly.

“When he faces the goal he’s so dangerous. He keeps the ball in different situations.

“This drive of always wanting to create especially with the guys on the outside. We want these kinds of players.

“If you train early they can adapt quicker to the first team.

“Ryan is serious. The way he follows Erling [Haaland] and chases. He played 95 mins and he's not played for quite a long time.

“He gives me a smile when he gets the ball and the fans too and that's special.”

Newcastle spot on

Eddie Howe's Newcastle, meanwhile, needed extra-time and penalties to defeat Premier League rivals Bournemouth in another epic match at St James' Park.

Harvey Barnes – a midweek match-winner in Newcastle's thrilling 4-3 Premier League home victory over Leeds United – slotted the Magpies in front after a lovely through ball by Nick Woltemade just after half-time.

Two goals in six minutes quickly flipped the game on its head when Alex Scott and David Brooks scored in quick succession to put Bournemouth in front.

It looked like the Cherries were heading through until Sandro Tonali was brought down in the box by goalkeeper Đorde Petrovic in added time and substitute Anthony Gordon slotted home to send the game into extra-time.

And Barnes thought he had headed home the winner with two minutes left after a perfect cross to the back post by Gordon, only for Marcus Tavernier to take advantage of dreadful Newcastle defending level the score at 3-3 in added time of extra-time.

Newcastle goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale then saved three penalties against his former club to secure a 7-6 shoot-out win.